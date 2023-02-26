The District 3 girls basketball tournament continues Monday with a slew of semifinals and consolation games.

Three local teams – Cedar Cliff (Class 6A), Northern (Class 5A) and Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) – find themselves among the semifinalists looking to punch their tickets to Thursday’s championship slate at the Giant Center. Harrisburg Academy, which earned a PIAA Class A tournament berth with a district consolation win over Veritas Friday, is also set to play a fifth-place game at Harrisburg Christian Monday at 7 p.m.

Following is a look at the local matchups for the championship semifinals.

Class 6A

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (24-0) vs. Central Dauphin (19-4)

When/where: 7 p.m. Monday at Cedar Cliff

How they got here: The Colts, who earned a first-round bye, defeated William Penn 48-25 in the quarterfinals Thursday. The Rams defeated Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Cumberland Valley 37-30 in the first round before a 56-44 win at Red Lion in the quarterfinals.

Up next: The winner faces either Central York or Dallastown Thursday in a championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Giant Center in Hershey. The semifinal losers will meet Wednesday in a third-place game.

Common opponents: The Colts also defeated Red Lion during the regular season, winning 44-39. Both teams also defeated State College and West York. Altoona, which fell to Cedar Cliff 50-36 in the Mid-Penn title game, split a pair of division games against the Rams, winning 38-26 and losing 49-30.

Notes: The two programs met twice in the 2022 postseason. Cedar Cliff defeated Central Dauphin 37-34 in the Mid-Penn semifinals before the Rams took a 41-38 decision in the district semifinals on a half-court buzzer beater from then-senior Megan Cavoli … Cedar Cliff senior forward Alexis Buie played for Central Dauphin before transferring to Cedar Cliff over the summer … Cedar Cliff took third place in last year’s district tournament … A win would send the Colts to their second district title game and their first since 1992 … Central Dauphin won last year’s district title, the program’s eighth district championship.

Class 5A

No. 2 Northern (21-2) vs. No. 6 York Suburban (16-8)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Northern

How they got here: The Polar Bears earned a first-round bye and pulled away from West York for a 48-34 victory in the quarterfinals. The Trojans defeated Shippensburg 47-37 in the first round and Manheim Central 44-40 in the quarterfinals.

Up next: The winner faces either Greencastle-Antrim or Mechanicsburg in Thursday’s championship game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at the Giant Center. The semifinal losers face off Thursday night in a third-place game.

Common opponents: Northern swept its two division games against Shippensburg. The Polar Bears and Trojans also both defeated Dover and West Perry and lost to Greencastle. Northern split two games against the Blue Devils while York Suburban lost to Greencastle in its regular-season finale.

Notes: The quarterfinal win was Northern’s first district playoff win since 1993. A win Monday would send the Polar Bears to their first district title game … Northern has won its last 10 games … York Suburban lost in the first round of the York-Adams tournament … York Suburban is in its first semifinal since 1980. The Trojans are 0-2 all-time in district semifinals.

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (18-6) vs. No. 1 Greencastle-Antrim (21-2)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Greencastle-Antrim

How they got here: The Wildcats defeated a pair of Mid-Penn Keystone opponents, knocking off Milton Hershey 49-31 in the first round and Lower Dauphin 22-19 in the quarterfinals. After a first-round bye, the Blue Devils defeated Susquehannock 49-33.

Up next: The championship game or third-place game awaits.

Common opponents: One of Greencastle’s two losses came against Northern, which also defeated Mechanicsburg in a nonleague game at the end of the regular season. Mechanicsburg split its two-game Keystone series with Mifflin County, which the Blue Devils defeated in their season opener.

Notes: The Wildcats are making their fourth straight semifinal appearance and their fourth semifinal appearance overall. Last year’s semifinal win was their first in program history … Greencastle, making its third semifinal appearance, has not reached the semifinals since 2016 and hasn’t won one since 2015 … The 19 points Mechanicsburg allowed in Friday’s quarterfinal were the second-fewest the Wildcats had given up. They held Lower Dauphin to 12 points in a Jan. 20 regular-season game … Mechanicsburg is 2-4 while allowing 40 points or more while Greencastle has scored at least 41 points each time it has taken the court this season.

