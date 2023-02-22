Four local teams advanced in their respective classifications to the District 3 girls basketball quarterfinals scheduled for Thursday and Friday, joining Class A High Point, which advanced to Wednesday’s semifinal against top-seeded Linville Hill Christian.

In the higher classifications, Cedar Cliff (Class 6A) and Northern (Class 5A) earned first-round byes and open their district playoff journeys Friday. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg (Class 5A) and Trinity (Class 4A) won their first-round games to keep their title hopes alive.

Following is a look at the matchups.

Class 6A

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (23-0) vs. No. 8 William Penn (17-6)

When/where: Thursday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff High School

How they got here: The Colts earned the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye with their second consecutive undefeated season. The Bearcats opened their postseason with a 45-40 over Cedar Crest in the first round Monday.

Up next: Winner advances to Monday’s semifinals against either No. 4 Red Lion or No. 5 Central Dauphin. The losing team drops into the consolation bracket with a consolation game – and a chance to earn one of the district’s seven state playoff berths – scheduled for Monday.

Common opponents: Both teams posted 2-0 records against Red Land during the regular season. Their other common opponent, Red Lion, defeated York 46-28 and 49-38 and took a lead into halftime against Cedar Cliff before the Colts charged to a 44-39 win.

Notes: The Colts earned the No. 1 seed in last year’s tournament, cruising to the semifinals before a last-second shot from Central Dauphin ended their district title hopes … The Bearcats are making their first appearance in the District 3 tournament since 2016. A win would get York to the semifinals for the first time since 1999 … sophomore Olivia Jones has paced the Cedar Cliff offense in the postseason, scoring 17.5 points per game in the Mid-Penn tournament. Junior forward Ciarra Gibbs (17 points) and junior guard Zykira McGee (15) led the Bearcats to their playoff win Monday.

Class 5A

No. 2 Northern (20-2) vs. No. 7 West York (13-10)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Northern York High School

How they got here: The Polar Bears earned their highest seed in the district tournament, the program’s first bye and a home game with wins in their final nine regular-season contests. The Bulldogs bowled over Red Land in Tuesday’s first-round game in York.

Up next: With both teams punching tickets to the state playoffs, the winner stays alive in the district title hunt with a semifinal Tuesday against Manheim Central or York Suburban. The loser heads to a consolation semifinal Tuesday.

Common opponents: West York handled a pair of division games against Dover, winning 57-33 and 46-29 while Northern defeated the Eagles 48-15. The Polar Bears also swept a two game Mid-Penn Colonial series against Shippensburg (57-31 and 48-36) while the Bulldogs backed down the Greyhounds 70-60.

Notes: The quarterfinal appearance is Northern’s first in the district playoffs since 1993. The Bulldogs last reached the semifinals in 2020, finishing fourth overall. They took seventh place in last year’s tournament … West York had won six consecutive games down the stretch before a loss to Muhlenberg in the team’s regular-season finale … Senior guard Rylee Cessna drives the Bulldog defense while junior forward Siena Ondecko anchors the interior of the Polar Bear defense.

No. 4 Mechanicsburg (17-6) vs. No. 5 Lower Dauphin (18-5)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Mechanicsburg Area High School

How they got here: The Wildcats overwhelmed Mid-Penn Keystone foe Milton Hershey in the third quarter to earn a 49-31 first-round victory Tuesday. The Falcons knocked off Susquehanna Township 40-37 in the first round.

Up next: Friday’s winner advances to Tuesday’s semifinals opposite either Susquehannock or Greencastle-Antrim. The loser focuses on state tournament seeding with a consolation semifinal set for Tuesday.

Head-to-head: The Keystone rivals split a pair of low-scoring regular-season contests. Lower Dauphin won Round 1 in Hummelstown 26-19. Mechanicsburg answered with a 29-12 victory in its home gym.

Notes: A win would give Mechanicsburg its fourth consecutive berth in the district semifinals while the Falcons are seeking their third straight semifinal appearance … Mechanicsburg’s 19-point output at Lower Dauphin was the team’s lowest of the season … The senior guard-forward combo of Lilli Knudsen and Lauren Wahlers keyed the Falcons’ first-round victory with 11 points and 13 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Mechanicsburg’s starting seniors scored in waves against the Spartans. Guard Priya Loran netted all of her 11 points in the first half while forward Gracen Nutt scored her 14 points in the second.

Class 4A

No. 8 Trinity (15-9) at No. Delone Catholic (22-2)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Delone Catholic

How they got here: The Shamrocks opened the district tournament with a 38-33 victory over Northern Lebanon, holding off the Vikings’ fourth-quarter push. The three-time defending champion Squires earned a first-round bye as the top seed.

Up next: Monday’s semifinal, with a matchup against either Eastern York or James Buchanan, awaits the winner while the loser looks to lock down one of the district’s six PIAA tournament berths in a consolation semifinal Tuesday.

Head-to-head: The two teams crossed paths Dec. 7 with Delone Catholic taking a 37-28 decision.

Notes: The Squires’ only regular-season loss came in the second game of the season, a 37-27 setback against defending PIAA Class 6A champion Plymouth-Whitemarsh. The Squires fell in the semifinals of the York-Adams tournament … Trinity, last year’s District 3 Class 3A champion, was the last team to defeat Delone Catholic in districts, winning in the 2019 Class 3A final. Delone handed Trinity its last district loss in the 2020 Class 3A title game … Monday’s win over the Vikings was Trinity’s first Class 4A playoff victory … Junior guard Brielle Baughman and sophomore guard Megan Jacoby did the most damage against Trinity in their regular-season meeting, scoring 13 points and 10 points, respectively. Senior guard Mandy Roman, the Shamrocks’ leading scorer, netted 10 points.

Updated 2023 District 3 girls basketball brackets through Feb. 21