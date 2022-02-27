District 3 Girls Basketball: Previewing Monday's semifinals for Cumberland Valley, Cedar Cliff

The District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs continue Monday with a pair of semifinals involving local teams. Not only are Cedar Cliff and Cumberland Valley competing for a spot in Thursday’s championship game at Giant Center, but they’ll be facing off against familiar opponents.

All four of the semifinalists have clinched a berth in the state tournament.

Here’s a look at the matchups with some notes on each game.

No. 6 Cumberland Valley (19-4) at No. 2 Dallastown (21-3)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Dallastown Area High School (700 New School Ln, Dallastown, PA 17313)

What’s at stake: Cumberland Valley, last year’s champion, is aiming for its 10th trip to the district title game and its third in four years. Dallastown reached the title game twice, most recently in 2019 in a loss to the Eagles.

Nores: The Eagles and Wildcats met in the first game of the regular season, a 37-36 win for Dallastown in the first game of a tip-off tournament at Hempfield. Sophomore Jill Jekot netted 16 points to lead the Eagles and set the tone for her sophomore season that has seen her average 17.5 per game. Cumberland Valley rallied from a 30-17 halftime deficit to defeat Red Lion in the quarterfinals. The Wildcats also used a second-half run in the quarterfinals to turn a six-point lead over Manheim Township through three quarters into a 48-31 victory.

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (25-0) vs. No. 4 Dallastown (18-4)

When/where: Monday, 7 p.m. at Cedar Cliff

What’s at stake: A win would give Cedar Cliff its first district championship-game berth since 1992 when the Colts fell to Lancaster Catholic in the Class 3A final. Central Dauphin is looking for its 10th finals appearance in the last 16 years and its 12th appearance overall.

Nores: The two teams are heading into their third meeting in the last 18 days. Cedar Cliff won all three head-to-head meetings, taking a 32-28 decision to close the regular season Feb. 10 and defeating the Rams in the Mid-Penn semifinals. Olivia Jones led the Colts in scoring in both games, averaging 13.5 points. Caroline Shiery led the Rams in both games, scoring seven points and 12 points.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.