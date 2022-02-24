 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
District Girls Basketball

District 3 Girls Basketball: Previewing Friday's playoff games

Big Spring Boiling Springs 5

Big Spring's Laney Noreika, front, pulls down a rebound in front of Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division game Friday night at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

The District 3 girls basketball playoffs continue for local teams Friday with Class 5A and Class 4A quarterfinals and Class 3A semifinals.

Here’s a look at the matchups.

Class 5A quarterfinals

No. 8 Twin Valley (15-8) at No. 1 Mechanicsburg (19-4)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Mechanicsburg

How they got there: The Wildcats opened the tournament with a 50-32 first-round win over Northeastern while the Raiders defeated Spring Grove 43-38.

Semifinal opponent: Friday’s winner advances to face either No. 4 Manheim Central or No. 5 West York. The loser drops to the consolation bracket to play for PIAA seeding.

Notes: Both teams are guaranteed one of the eight spots from District 3 in the PIAA Class 5A tournament. Mechanicsburg has won a dozen games in a row while Twin Valley has won three of its last four, dropping a 42-24 decision to Wilson in the Berks County playoffs. The two teams share a common opponent in Harrisburg, which defeated Twin Valley 61-56 Dec. 30 but lost a 60-29 season opener to Mechanicsburg.

Class 4A quarterfinals

No. 6 Big Spring (18-4) at No. 3 Berks Catholic (19-5)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Berks Catholic (Wyomissing Blvd #1799, Reading, PA 19611)

Semifinal opponent: No. 2 Eastern York or No. 7 Bermudian Springs

Notes: The Bulldogs have not played since a 42-34 loss to Trinity in the Mid-Penn semifinals Feb. 15. The Crusaders bowed out of the Berks County playoffs with a 41-40 loss in the Feb. 15 semifinals. Big Spring defeated Berks Catholic 38-33 in last year’s Class 4A quarterfinals.

Class 3A semifinals

No. 3 Pequea Valley (13-11) at No. 2 Trinity (16-7)

When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Trinity

Championship opponent: No. 1 Brandywine Heights or No. 4 York Catholic

Notes: Trinity is looking to bounce back from a 52-36 loss to Cedar Cliff in the Feb. 17 Mid-Penn championship game. The Shamrocks are eyeing their 23rd trip to the district final.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

