District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg finishes strong, tops Twin Valley in quarterfinal

Mechanicsburg watched as Twin Valley took the proverbial air out of the ball during Friday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinal at Mechanicsburg. The Raiders slowed down the tempo, passing around the perimeter for 15-30 seconds at a time, drawing comments and counting spells from the Wildcats’ student section collectively dressed for a tropical vacation.

The methodical approached worked for the Raiders, who trailed by two heading into the final quarter.

Then the Wildcats pounced.

With a mix of steals and key defensive rebounds, top-seeded Mechanicsburg scratched out a 28-18 victory, advancing to the district semifinals for the third consecutive season.

“Tonight wasn’t the prettiest,” said Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister, “but there are times where that’s playoff basketball, and you’ve just got to gut it out and get through it, and I’m proud of them for doing that.”

The latest chapter of Mechanicsburg playoff basketball continues with a semifinal matchup against Manheim Central — a 50-41 quarterfinal winner over West York — scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday at Mechanicsburg. Twin Valley, having already clinched a berth in the state tournament, drops to the district’s consolation bracket and continues to play for seeding with a game at West York Tuesday.

Mechanicsburg’s Jayden Eager sparked the decisive 8-0 run for the Wildcats (20-4) that spanned the final four minutes of Friday’s contest, swiping a ball from the Raiders deep in their own end. On the ensuing possession, she lunged into the lane and tied up the Twin Valley offense for a jump ball and a reset. A minute later, she added a jumper. She finished with nine points.

“We know our spots,” Eager said. “Our defense is so strong, and we know where to go and when to follow the ball. We just found it and went for it.”

Cassie Eager added a pair of points in transition during the final stretch, and Emma Castilla tacked on two points with two free throws, finishing the game with the team-high total of nine points. Bella Gilliard helped set up the offense with her disruptive defense and a pair of steals to set up the Wildcats in transition.

“The last three or four minutes of the game, they played better than us,” Twin Valley coach Doug Myer said of the Wildcats. “They’re a veteran team. Clay does a nice job with them for sure, and they just finished the game a lot better than we did.”

The Raiders (15-9), determined to slow the game’s pace in an attempt to mitigate Mechanicsburg’s size advantage and soften the Wildcats’ unique defensive looks, closed the third quarter on a 9-3 run that turned a 15-7 deficit into an 18-16 game. Twin Valley’s Rachel Knight netted four points during that stretch, and Sarah Gowman scored three. They each finished with seven points to lead the Raiders and put the Wildcats on their heels heading into the final quarter.

“I felt like in the first half, we did get out and run,” McAllister said. “There were times when we got out in transition and attacked the basket and scored. I just felt like there were some possessions where we weren’t very good tonight. If we could’ve scored a little bit earlier, we could’ve gotten out of (Twin Valley’s pace). But we just couldn’t score enough to get out of it.”

The challenge bled into the fourth quarter, where Mechanicsburg compounded its offensive issues with turnovers. But the three steals, several deflections and three defensive rebounds from Cassie Eager negated the negative momentum.

“Those are effort stats,” McAllister said. “Those are the things that all you need to do is play hard to get them, and they did it.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.