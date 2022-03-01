District 3 Girls Basketball: Mechanicsburg advances to 5A final with win over Manheim Central

The setting was all too familiar for the Mechanicsburg Wildcats.

For the third straight year, the girls’ basketball team found themselves playing at home as the No. 1 seed with a shot to reach their first District 3 title game in school history. The Wildcats found themselves on the short end of the ledger the last two postseasons, but if those losses were on their mind this year, you would have been hard-pressed to tell.

In Tuesday’s District 3 Class 5A semifinal, Mechanicsburg came out strong in building up a five-point lead at halftime, only to see it dissipate in the second half, as Manheim Central’s Maddie Knier and Rachel Nolt led the charge. But the Wildcats reached down and found something in the final quarter to overtake the deficit and hold on for a 45-40 victory.

“What I’m really proud of is they (Manheim Central) got the lead, and we showed some veteran presence there,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said. “There have been times this year where we get a little tight, but I thought we kept attacking right until the end.”

Manheim Central was dealt a blow when leading scorer Knier fouled out with 1:42 remaining in the game. But Mechanicsburg (21-4) earned the win and proved its mettle at the free-throw line, going 8-for-8 in the waning minutes to preserve the victory.

Bella Gilliard gave the Wildcats a one-point lead they wouldn’t relinquish, making two foul shots after coming down with an offensive rebound. Cassie Eager then made both ends of a one-and-one before her sister Jayden calmly knocked down another pair from the charity stripe. Emma Castilla iced the game with two more free throws in the final 30 seconds.

“We’ve got the right kids there,” McAllister said. “If you’ve seen Bella play the last two games, we’re not where we’re at today without her. If she were standing here, she’d tell you she’s not the best free-throw shooter, but she is a senior. She’s busting her tail to get us to win games, so I’m not surprised she stepped up and knocked them down.”

“I’ll admit getting to the free-throw line in front of everyone is one of the most nerve-wracking feelings,” Cassie Eager said. “I thought about the way I shoot in practice when no one is watching. I thought about how big these were, so I needed to knock them down.”

Top-seeded Mechanicsburg will take on Gettysburg, a 55-43 overtime winner over Lower Dauphin, at 6 p.m. on Saturday night at the Giant Center, looking for its first District 3 championship.

This Mechanicsburg squad is a different team than the last two years, but seniors Cassie Eager and Castilla have logged serious minutes and felt the heartbreak in this round. They couldn’t hide their unbridled joy and relief after the victory.

“It feels so great, especially with it being our last home game,” Eager said. “There are seven seniors, and I told the girls, ‘Let’s make this count.’ We came out and fought. It feels amazing.”

“I can’t believe it honestly because we had Talia (Gilliard) and Logan (Nutt) the last two years, and they’re so good,” Castilla said. “We knew it would be tougher, but to get there and win is just amazing. I can’t even believe it’s real.”

Jayden Eager led Mechanicsburg with 17 points, including a monster first-half when the junior was everywhere with a steal here, a rebound there, and carrying the Wildcats’ offensive load with a dozen points, including a pair of 3-pointers.

“That helped to get us going and keep us in the game,” Jayden Eager said. “We all contributed and worked well together, so that really helped us out in the end.”

Cassie Eager pocketed 12 points, and Castilla chipped in 10 for the Wildcats.

“These kids have been winners for four years,” McAllister said. “I’m just excited for them to get a chance to go do it.”

In Class 4A consolation

Eastern York 53. Big Spring 34: The season came to a close for the Bulldogs (18-6) one step short of the state tournament. The Knights (21-4) advance to Friday’s fifth-place game at home against Bishop McDevitt to determine state seeding.

