District 3 Girls Basketball: Gettysburg outlasts Mechanicsburg in Class 5A final

HERSHEY – Mechanicsburg had found its stride in the middle of Saturday’s Class 5A girls basketball championship game at the Giant Center. Jayden Eager had helped the top-seeded Wildcats shake off an early spell of cold shooting, and Cassie Eager knocked down a 3-pointer with 5:02 left in the third quarter to put Mechanicsburg up 28-22 over Gettysburg in front of a large swath of Mechanicsburg supporters and their white-shirted student section.

But Gettysburg, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, found an answer, storming back with an 11-2 run to pull ahead early in the fourth quarter. The momentum carried the Warriors to 42-36 victory and their second District 3 title in three years.

“The only two things on the board were ‘poise’ and ‘composure,’” Gettysburg coach Jeff Bair said. “We’re going to get stopped. They’re going to make good plays. (Mechanicsburg) wouldn’t have the record hey have if they weren’t good. You have to just make plays and have composure to do that. You have to rally.”

Leading the rally was Anne Bair, Jeff’s daughter and the Warriors’ heart at point guard. The Manhattan College commit finished with 11 points and nine assists, distributing to Autumn Oaster, who scored 14 points to lead the Warriors, and Camryn Felix, who hit back-to-back 3-pointers that put the Warriors (22-5) ahead 93 seconds into the fourth quarter.

“Cam hit a couple big shots in a row,” Jeff Bair said. “She’s a shooter. Shooters keep shooting. She hit a couple in a row and got us going.”

At the other end of the floor, that role belonged to Jayden Eager, who matched Oaster’s game-high 14 point total and scored eight of her points in the second quarter that saw Mechanicsburg (21-5) grab the momentum in its maiden voyage through a district championship game.

“She was awesome,” Mechanicsburg coach Clay McAllister said of Eager, who also grabbed six rebounds and registered three blocks. “She’s been so good in the last couple weeks. I go back to the Manheim Central game (in the semifinals) the other night, and it was the same thing. She’s just getting better and better. She’s tremendous. She does it all.”

Mechanicsburg adjusted to the pressure from Gettysburg’s interior defense, hitting five 3-pointers after the Warriors took away their options inside.

“For the most part, we made the right plays out of that,” McAllister said. “We kicked it to people we needed to kick it to and knocked enough shots down to make it a ball game.”

Behind Jayden Eager, Mechanicsburg’s Priya Loran and Cassie Eager each finished with seven points, the latter scoring on an under-the-basket layup off a baseline drive to cut the Gettysburg lead to 39-36 with 1:09 remaining.

“I thought Mechanicsburg was solid all night,” Jeff Bair said. “They made it tough on us. They made it tough on us.

Gettysburg’s patient offense forced the Wildcats to foul through the latter stages of the fourth quarter. The Warriors converted four of their six free-throw attempts to ice the game. With 10.9 seconds left, Anne Bair took the inbounds pass, evaded Mechanicsburg’s pressure for a moment and dribbled out the game’s final seconds before her teammates swarmed her in the middle of the Giant Center floor.

“Unfortunately in this situation, someone was going to lose, and tonight it was us,” McAllister said. “We wish that wasn’t the case. Obviously, that’s a good team, and they’re well-coached. They got it done, and we didn’t.”

With the top spot in District 3, the Warriors open the PIAA tournament Wednesday with a first-round game at home against District 7’s Trinity. Mechanicsburg also starts its state-tournament journey at home, hosting Radnor, the No. 4 team out of District 1.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

