District 3 Girls Basketball: Defense propels Cumberland Valley in win over Governor Mifflin

Cumberland Valley girls’ basketball head coach Bill Wolf knows when the team is clicking on the defensive end of the court, the rest of its game plan usually falls into place. It took the Eagles eight minutes to find its footing, but it was a textbook display of what Wolf preaches when they did.

In Monday evening’s District 3 Class 6A first-round matchup against Governor Mifflin, Cumberland Valley ratcheted up the defense on its way to a 17-0 run to begin the second quarter from points off the fast break and open looks from long range. The scoring burst put the Mustangs in the Eagles’ rear-view mirror on their way to a 71-53 victory.

“We wanted to push momentum in that quarter,” Cumberland Valley point guard Jill Jekot said. “Our defense getting stops and steals leads to transition points, which are honestly half of our game. That’s essential for us in getting that big lead and being able to sustain that throughout the game.”

Both Natalie Parsons and Jekot led the Cumberland Valley offense with 21 and 20 points. The two combined to hit eight 3-pointers, as Parsons nailed five and Jekot pocketed three. Dejah Hill pumped in 12 for the Eagles, while Kate Berra added all nine of her points in the decisive second quarter.

“I think it was really fortunate they played us in a zone defense,” Parsons said. “We were on tonight. It was great transitioning in shooting our threes. Our defense led to offense.”

Cumberland Valley (18-4), the defending Class 6A champions, advance to face the third-seeded Red Lion Lions on Thursday evening in the quarterfinals.

No. 11 Governor Mifflin (14-9) came into the contest riding an impressive three-game run through the Berks County tournament, where it claimed the BCIAA title. But the Mustangs couldn’t keep their winning streak going against the No. 6 Eagles as they failed to cut the deficit to less than double-digits after the half.

“We were very concerned coming into the game,” Wolf said. “They have an outstanding team that’s explosive with very good outside shooters. We knew it was going to be tough defending them and doing everything that we could to stop their penetration while also challenging their outside shots.”

Wolf knew he needed Sienna Manns and Jekot to clamp down on Governor Mifflin’s top two scorers, Shakyla Mayo and Taylor Koenig. Both ended with 13 points apiece, but neither was the factor they had been in the Mustangs’ recent success. Anyah Ortiz led Governor Mifflin with 16 points, including three from beyond the arc.

“It was either going to be Sienna on number 23 and Jill on number 12 or vice versa,” Wolf said. “We wanted them on the two girls we felt were the most important in terms of limiting touches and shots. Flip a coin, but both girls did a really nice job on the girls they were assigned.”

“We knew they were excellent shooters,” Jekot said. “But we just put a hand in their face, made the extra step, and jumped to the pass. Those little things, even though they are a little extra effort, they go a long way, and it pays off for you on the offensive end.”

