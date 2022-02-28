District 3 Girls Basketball: Cumberland Valley tops Dallastown in 2OT semifinal thriller

DALLASTOWN – Cumberland Valley senior Dejah Hill trudged back to the huddle at the end of the first overtime period Monday at Dallastown Area High School. The host Wildcats had just forced another four-minute sprint between the two District 3 Class 6A titans with D’Shantae Edwards’ coast-to-coast basket at the buzzer, and Hill could feel the bumps and bruises from the grind of the girls basketball season, as well as the fatigue from the back-and-forth semifinal slugfest unfolding around her.

But in the ensuing four-minute sprint, the defending district champion Eagles gained an edge and held on for a 58-51 victory. The bumps and bruises went numb. The exhaustion took a time out, and Hill sprinted to join her teammates in an impromptu celebration in front of the Cumberland Valley bench.

“I feel, honestly, exhausted,” said Hill, who finished the night with 16 points and 12 rebounds, “but my adrenaline’s going, and it doesn’t even matter.”

The grind of the girls basketball season continues for Hill and the Eagles Thursday with a District 3 Class 6A championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center, where they’ll meet Mid-Penn Commonwealth rival Central Dauphin in a rubber match between the two programs that split a pair of regular-season contests.

“This is my third time going (to the Giant Center) out of four years,” said Hill, who scored the first five points of the second overtime and pulled in a pair of rebounds, “so I am so excited. It also gives the younger girls a feeling of, ‘This is what it feels like’ and that immense happiness that you just get from playing or even being able to get to the Giant Center. It’s definitely a different feeling.”

The younger players included a pair of freshmen in guard Sienna Manns, who scored nine points and knocked down three of her four free throws in the second overtime to ice the game, and forward Sanai Hill, who finished the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

“Give them credit,” Dallastown coach Jay Rexroth said of the Eagles (20-4). ‘They made the plays when they needed them. Dejah Hill was unbelievable. And Sanai, she was everywhere, rebounding, finishing.”

The Wildcats (21-4) had capitalized on Cumberland Valley’s cold start that saw the Eagles miss their first nine shots, building an 18-4 lead on a run capped by an Olivia Stein 3-pointer with 4:27 left in the second quarter. Stein rolled her ankle on the play, and in her absence, the game’s momentum began to shift.

“I’m not sure what happened,” Rexroth said. “I’m not even sure if the kids understand what happened. All of a sudden, it was just like it sort of took out our energy, and we just dropped for a second. And then they made their run.”

The run – a 12-2 sprint into halftime – pulled the Eagles within four. Five different Eagles contributed points during that stretch, including Jill Jekot, who bucketed three of her 11 total points.

“When we got it to four at halftime,” said Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf, “we felt really good about our chances.”

The Eagles took their first lead of the game with 2:21 left in the third quarter when Lexi Holcomb jumper on an outlet pass from Manns.

It was the first of four second-half lead changes in a back-and-forth battle to the final buzzer. It led to one overtime. Then two.

“I was feeling very frustrated,” Dejah Hill said, “but I was really confident in our team, how we communicate and how we pulled through in other games. I knew if we just communicated and kept up our own tempo and not let their defense pressure us that we’d be able to pull through.”

Cumberland Valley had stormed back from a 30-17 halftime deficit at Red Lion in the quarterfinals Thursday. On Monday, they grinded out a win at Dallastown, through bumps and bruises, fatigue and emotional swings, to reach the district final for the 10th time as a program.

“There was no hanging of the heads,” Wolf said. “I really give a lot of credit to our leaders, and all the girls because they’re a tough group. They like to compete. I’m proud of them.”

