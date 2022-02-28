District 3 Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin stuns Cedar Cliff with last-second shot

According to the coaching clichés, it is always tough to beat a team three times in the same season. Cedar Cliff won the first two against Central Dauphin, and a sweep would’ve vaulted the Colts into their first District 3 championship game.

Central Dauphin’s Megan Cavoli had other plans. The senior turned and fired from midcourt with less than one second left, banking in the shot and giving the Rams a 41-38 victory at Cedar Cliff Monday.

“I got the ball and knew there was very little time, and I just turned and fired and it looked off course,” Cavoli said. “It banked in. I have never hit a bigger shot in a game.”

After 25 straight wins, it took a near-miracle to beat the Colts.

Cedar Cliff (25-1) moves into the third-place game scheduled for Wednesday at home against Dallastown after the Wildcats fell in double-OT to Cumberland Valley in the semifinals.

The win moves the Rams into the championship game, scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Giant Center, against Cumberland Valley.

It will be the eighth consecutive year that either the Rams or Eagles will win the district’s large-school title.

Cedar Cliff led 27-18 in the third quarter, and the Rams continued to chip away. Alexis Buie hit a free throw to cut the deficit to two, at 31-29.

With a minute left, Ryan Kaercher hit a bucket to give the Colts a 37-34 lead. Central Dauphin bounced back with a Caroline Shiery put-back and two free throws from Marlie Dickerson hit two free throws to give the Rams a 38-37 lead. Taylor Ferraro then hit one of two to tie the game with 27 seconds left.

After a Ram miss, the Colts held the ball, and Kaercher got an open look from the foul line. The ball hit both rims and bounced out. Alexis Ferguson grabbed the rebound and fired to Cavoli, who hit her shot.

Both teams employed the same strategies, but used different players on key players. Central Dauphin’s Amelia Green and Kennedy Cooper drew the assignment on Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones, but both players picked up quick fouls. Cedar Cliff started in the bonus late in the first quarter. Jones drained seven of eight at the line.

Big 3-pointers from Ferraro and Sydney Weyant were key to keeping the Colts in the lead.

Central Dauphin (19-4) led 4-1, but an eight-point run by the Colts gave them a 9-3 lead. The Rams cut the deficit to four at 11-7, but the half ended on a 9-5 Colt run. The Rams were getting the ball inside, but the collapsing Colts forced Shiery to force up shots in traffic. Green scored seven for the Rams in the first half.

“It was a great game. The kids on both teams battled hard and it took a shot like that to beat us,” said Colt coach Scott Weyant. “We got the shot we wanted from Ryan. It just didn’t fall. We have a 24-hour rule. Go home and pout or do whatever, but tomorrow, come ready to go again.”

“Credit to Cedar Cliff. They played hard on defense and made our offense struggle again,” said Ram coach Randy Gambelunghe. “It was great to see Alexis (Ferguson) grab that rebound and find Megan. Alexis missed some time and has struggled to find her spot in the rotation since. It was a great high school basketball game.”

Shiery led the Rams with 16 points and nine rebounds. Green added nine points. Jones led the Colts with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kaercher tallied nine points, and Weyant added two threes for six points. Ferraro also tallied six for the Colts.

