District 3 Girls Basketball: Central Dauphin edges out Cumberland Valley for Class 6A title in defensive final

HERSHEY — Cumberland Valley had clawed back into Thursday’s District 3 Class 6A championship game at the Giant Center midway through the fourth quarter. A pair of Dejah Hill baskets had pulled the Eagles even with Central Dauphin, tying the score at 20 with four minutes to play in a defensive slugfest between the two rivals.

Then Marlie Dickerson stole back the momentum.

The senior guard lunged, just outside the top of the 3-point arc, intercepted a Cumberland Valley pass, charged down the court and deposited a pair of points for one of the game’s few uncontested baskets. The Rams never looked back, holding on for a 25-21 victory and their second district title in three years

“I think our pressure defense in the end is what kind of did it,” Central Dauphin coach Randy Gambelunghe said. “We got some steals, got some turnovers, and I think that was just the difference.”

Dickerson’s score off the steal was her first basket since the 5:09 mark of the first quarter. She finished with four points. Amelia Green and Caroline Shiery each had eight points to lead the Rams (20-4), who captured the district title for the eighth time overall as a program.

But Central Dauphin’s defense underlined the Rams’ championship celebration. Dickerson’s steal and Green’s block in the waning seconds helped seal the game on the night that saw both teams struggle to shoot.

“There were a couple times that we did not take care of the ball coming down the stretch,” said Cumberland Valley coach Bill Wolf, “and that really hurts you. Every possession is so important, and when you make a turnover there, it ends up really hurting you.”

The defending champion Eagles (20-5) also misfired throughout the game, shooting 7-of-40 from the field and 2-of-6 from the free-throw line.

“Credit them,” Wolf said of the Rams. “They played a great defensive game. We just didn’t shoot the ball well.”

Cumberland Valley had led for most of the first half. Jill Jekot opened the scoring by swishing a 3-pointer. After Central Dauphin had taken a brief 7-5 lead on a Green basket and an Alexis Ferguson foul shot, the Eagles answered. Hill netted two of her six points, and Jekot added another four to give Cumberland Valley an 11-7 lead, their largest of the night. The Eagles’ defense also clamped down on the Rams, who scored to pull within two points before the first half ended.

“Their man (defense) gives us trouble every year, all the time,” Gambelunghe said. “Bill is one of the best man-to-man coaches in the state, year after year, no matter what his personnel is. Offensively, they didn’t give us anything, and I thought we just gritted it out.”

The teams, who split a pair of regular-season contests, jostled their way toward the end of the third quarter. Cumberland Valley had nudged its way to a 16-13 lead with a Natalie Parsons basket and three more points from Jekot, who finished with 11 to lead all scorers. But Central Dauphin’s Megan Cavoli knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 1:21 left in the period to square up the score heading into the final quarter.

“We talked about it at the Cedar Cliff game (in the semifinals) that when things aren’t going right, you’ve kind of got to gut things out and just try to get the best shot available each time down,” Gambelunghe said. “You’re not always going to get one, and I think they’re starting to understand that.”

Green scored four of her points in the fourth quarter to help Central Dauphin capture the crown and earn a first-round state playoff game against the No. 5 seed from District 1. Cumberland Valley looks to bounce back with a first-round state playoff game against the fourth-place team from District 7.

“We’re proud of the way they played defensively,” Wolf said of his players. “We’re proud of the way that they played the whole game. They played with a lot of heart and effort, and they gave everything that they could.”

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

