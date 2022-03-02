District 3 Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff outlasts Dallastown 37-32 for 3rd place in Class 6A

The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team outlasted Dallastown in a game where turnovers outnumbered everything else, including points. The Colts won 37-32 at Cedar Cliff High School in the District 3 Class 6A third-place game.

Both teams were coming off tough losses in the district semifinals on Monday so the key would be who bounced back better.

Top-seeded Cedar Cliff (26-1) fell 41-38 to Central Dauphin on a half-court heave from Megan Cavoli at the final buzzer Monday and No. 2 seed Dallastown (21-5) lost to Cumberland Valley 58-51 in double overtime at Dallastown.

Both teams were sluggish and struggled to find any rhythm on offense Wednesday. It was made tougher with the number of players in foul trouble in the first quarter. It was even tougher with the turnovers and missed shots.

The Colts led 31-20 after the third quarter as Olivia Jones hit an and-one and Meghan Schraeder found herself under the basket wide open for a lay-in.

Dallastown used the drive to post a 6-2 run to cut the deficit to 33-26 early in the final quarter. The Colts didn’t help themselves any, as they were fouled but only connected on four of 11 attempts at the foul-line. Several turnovers gave the Wildcats life, but they hurt themselves with some poor shot selection. D’Shantae Edwards got to the tin twice to cut the Colts lead to four at 36-32 in the final minute.

At the 1:06 mark, the officials called a flagrant foul on Dallastown as Samantha Reilly caught an elbow while trying to rebound a missed foul shot. The Colts didn’t capitalize as they only made 2-of-4 foul shots and then turned the ball over.

“We knew we were going to have a mental issue just the way we had the game here and getting the kids refocused,” said Colt coach Scott Weyant. “We did what we needed to do. We got stops and we hit a couple of shots. Taylor (Ferraro) gave us a spark when she knocked down a few shots. Sydney (Weyant) did a great job on number 14 (Olivia Stein). They knew where Sydney was at all night and didn’t allow her good looks.”

Dallastown jumped out to a 6-2 lead, only to watch the Colts tie it up. The Colts went on an 11-3 run in the second quarter. Ferraro scored a three-point play and Sam Reilly hit a three and was fouled, but missed the free-throw. Reilly and Jones added buckets later in the quarter, but the Colts got good defense from Reilly, Ryan Kaercher, Meghan Schraeder, Jones, Ferraro, Weyant and Bryn Cravener to hold the Wildcats to three points, all foul shots.

“Not the best game tonight,” Ferraro said. “We were very hesitant to shoot the ball and it was in our head a bit and coach told me to shoot the ball. We struggled to shoot the ball against their defense.”

The Colts will play the seventh seed from District 1 at home Tuesday while Dallastown will travel to the third seed in District 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0