Cedar Cliff’s historic 2021-22 girls basketball season included claims to in-season tournament titles, a Mid-Penn Conference crown and a run in the state tournament that carried the Colts to the Class 6A semifinals.

Missing from the unprecedented list of accomplishments was a trip to Hershey’s Giant Center.

This year’s Colts checked that box Monday, avenging last year’s District 3 semifinal loss to Central Dauphin to earn a berth in Thursday’s Class 6A title game, opposite York Suburban, scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday in Hershey.

With the Colts preparing for just their second district title tilt – they lost in the 1992 final – here’s a look at Thursday’s matchup.

No. 1 Cedar Cliff (25-0) vs. No. 2 Central York (23-3)

How they got here: Both the Colts and the Panthers earned first-round byes. Prior to its 42-33 semifinal win over Central Dauphin, Cedar Cliff defeated William Penn 48-25 in the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, Central York paved its path to the final with double-digit wins over Manheim Township (60-49) and Dallastown (48-34), the latter avenging a loss to the Wildcats in the York-Adams championship game.

Up next: With both teams already entered into the PIAA championship field, the championship game will determine which half of the bracket they’ll navigate. Thursday’s winner will open the tournament March 10 with a first-round game against the District 12 champion. The District 3 runner-up will host the seventh-place finisher from District 1.

Cedar Cliff player to watch: Sophomore guard Olivia Jones has put a charge into the Colts program over the last two years. Powering the Colts on both ends of the floor. Jones led the Colts with 14 points in the quarterfinals and 15 points in the semifinals.

Central York player to watch: Senior forward Mackenzie Wright-Rawls powered the Panthers in their semifinal victory, scoring 18 points.

Common opponents: Central York opened its season with a 58-32 win over Central Dauphin and defeated William Penn twice during the regular season. Both teams also crossed paths with Red Lion, which split a pair of games against Central York and lost to Cedar Cliff 44-39, the Colts’ second-smallest margin of victory this season.

Notes: Central York had reached the district final three times in a four-year stretch from 2018 through 2021 and lost all three. The Panthers captured the crown for the first and only time in 1999. … Cedar Cliff senior forward Alexis Buie won last year’s district title as a player for Central Dauphin. … Cedar Cliff has won the last two Mid-Penn titles. … This is the first Class 6A title game featuring the top two seeds since No. 1 Cumberland Valley defeated No. 2 Dallastown for the 2019 title.

