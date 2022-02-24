District 3 Girls Basketball: Cedar Cliff holds off Penn Manor in Class 6A quarterfinal

Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones pulled herself off the floor in the waning second of Thursday’s District 3 Classs 6A quarterfinals and caught the defensive rebound after if bounced — once, twice — on a final shot attempt from Penn Manor’s Lily Sugra. Jones dribbled the ball up the court, toward an end zone student section whose bleachers shook during an “I believe that we just won” chant and toward a physical, foul-filled 42-33 victory for the Colts.

The win — No. 25 for Cedar Cliff since the team last tasted defeat in last year’s district quarterfinals — advances the top-seeded Colts to a semifinal scheduled for Monday against Central Dauphin, which defeated Central York 39-31 Thursday.

It also guarantees Cedar Cliff a spot in the state tournament.

“I knew that we could come this far as a team,” said Jones, who finished Thursday’s game with 12 points. “We’ve just been putting in the work as a team.”

In order to advance, the Colts (25-0) needed to make a stand against a persistent Penn Manor team that had had whittled a Cedar Cliff lead down to single digits for the final four minutes, 14 seconds.

“Things didn’t go our way,” Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant said. “We missed a lot of easy shots inside, but they never stopped, they never quit. They don’t hang their heads, and they keep finding a way to get buckets.”

Sydney Weyant led the Colts’ bucket brigade Thursday, finishing with 14 points, including a pair early in the fourth quarter. She also opened the contest with five straight points to give the Colts a lead that they never surrendered.

“I feel like my team does a great job of creating shots for me,” she said, “and if they’re open, I’ll take them.”

Joining Weyant in double figures were Jones and Samantha Reilly, whose 10-point outing included four straight points in the third quarter that gave the Colts their largest lead of the night at 31-15. It was sparked by a long outlet pass from Jones, who wrenched the ball from the Comets to send the play toward the other end of the floor.

“Our defense really creates transition points for us,” Jones said, “so when our shots aren’t falling, our transition and our defense just open things up for us.”

Reilly’s back-to-back buckets also ended a stretch that saw the teams combine for two made field goals in more than five minutes of game time. Despite the cold shooting, free throws and stout defense helped the Colts charge to a 17-0 run that stretched from the middle of the second quarter into the middle of the third.

“That’s what we’ve done all season,” Scott Weyant said. “We hang our hats on the defensive end. We know that we’re not the greatest offensive team in the world. We have our moments, but we can always be solid and consistent on the defensive end.”

The Comets (17-9) pushed against that defense in the fourth quarter with nine points from junior guard Kamia Goodley, who finished with 16 to lead all scorers. She helped the Comets pull within six points twice in the final half of the fourth quarter.

The Colts bent, but they didn’t buckle. At the end of the game, Jones dribbled the ball up the court, the bleachers in the student section shook and Cedar Cliff advanced.

“They’re battle tested, the whole group,” Scott Weyant said. “Anybody that we throw on the floor has been through it, either in practice or in a game, and they all handle it very well.”

Also in Class 6A

Cumberland Valley 41, Red Lion 38: The Eagles took their first lead of the game late in the fourth quarter and made it stick to advance to the semifinals and a matchup with Dallastown scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Dallastown.

The Eagles (19-4) trailed 30-17 at halftime but had cut the deficit to 35-33 by the end of the third quarter.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

