The Thundering Herd had been competitive in every game this season and put it all together against a contender Friday, shocking visiting Central Dauphin with a 50-47 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

The win, the Herd's first over Central Dauphin since 2010, added to the momentum the program has garnered over the last three seasons. It still might not be enough to push Carlisle, which sat in the 18th spot in the power rankings of a Class 6A field that takes 12 to the District 3 Tournament.

“The kids really deserved this win," said Carlisle head coach Kelsey Stasyszyn. "They played together, and they played with heart and a sense of urgency."

Three-pointers and foul shots made the difference Friday. The Herd knocked down eight 3s to the Rams' two. Carlisle also went 14 for 16 at the foul line while Central Dauphin made seven of it 16 free throws.

The Herd jumped out quickly, draining four threes in the opening quarter for a 12-4 lead. The Rams rallied and took a brief 16-14 lead in the second quarter. Carlisle responded to take a 21-19 lead into halftime behind Desi White and Gia Ryan.

White led all scorers with 22 points, including 10 from her 10 free-throw attempts.

“We finally came out and played like we thought we could play all season,” White said. “We wanted to knock them out of first place, and we wanted to finish our season well. It has been wonky all season. We have lost some games this year. We just wanted this game more tonight. When I went to the line, all I could think about was making these for my teammates.”

The second half went back and forth. Carlisle held a six-point lead at 37-31, only to watch the Rams tie the game. Central Dauphin took leads at 45-42 and 47-43 behind Lexi Ferguson and Olivia Green.

But Carlisle's Yaz Abu-Aiadeh brought the lead down to one with a 3. The Rams missed two free throws, and White tallied the final four points to set off the Herd celebration.

“Desi played great tonight," Stasyszyn said. "We didn’t get rebounds in the first half, and we talked about that at the half, and we hit the boards better in the second half."

Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell had seven points and 11 rebounds, and Abu-Aiadeh added nine points while Ryleigh Poole scored six for the Herd.

“It comes down to foul shots and 3-pointers,” said Ram coach Randy Gambelunghe. “We are very young. Kenedy Cooper is our only senior that sees significant time. We played like a young team at times, but for our shooting woes, we were right in this game. The kids are devastated in the locker room, but they will bounce back.”

Freshmen Green and Kayla Fletcher each tallied double figures with 13 points and 10 points respectively, and the junior Ferguson added 10, while junior Lauren Cavoli added eight points. Leah McGarvey scored six points on two three-pointers.

"This is then biggest win since I have been here," said Stasyszyn, who took over the Carlisle program in 2020. "We just have to win the final three and see what happens.”

