Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot commits to Pitt

Cumberland Valley junior Jill Jekot announced her commitment to the University of Pittsburgh Friday evening on Twitter.

The 6-foot, 0-inch Jekot, a two-year starter for the Eagles, averaged 17.3 points per game with Cumberland Valley last season, earning a first-team all-state nod after a third team selection as a freshman. She helped the Eagles finish with a 21-6 record that included a trip to the District 3 championship game and the second round of the state tournament.

Her season included a 31-point effort and a game-winning shot against North Allegheny in the PIAA Class 6A first round.

Jekot is set to join a Pitt program that posted an 11-19 record in the 2021-22 season under the direction of head coach Lance White, the ninth head coach in program history now entering his fifth season.

Also a member of the Comets AAU girls basketball club, Jekot also received offers from Temple, St. Joe’s, La Salle, Richmond, DePaul, Drexel, Bucknell and Delaware. She’s also familiar with the college scene thanks to her three older sisters. The oldest, Julie, played two seasons at Penn State after three from Villanova. Katie is a grad student at St. Joes, and Julie just finished her first season a La Salle.

Cumberland Valley is scheduled to open its season Dec. 2 in the Hempfield Tournament.