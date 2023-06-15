Cumberland Valley girls basketball rising senior Jill Jekot is Big 10-bound.

Jekot, who originally pledged to Pittsburgh last August before reopening her recruitment in April due to a coaching change, announced her verbal commitment to Penn State Thursday afternoon on Twitter. Jill’s older sister Kelly played two seasons with the Nittany Lions as a graduate transfer.

“PENN STATE UNIVERSITY!! So excited to announce I will be playing in Happy Valley for the next 4!" Jill's tweet reads. "Thank you to all family, friends, and coaches who helped me get here."

Jill bucketed 22.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a junior, both of which led the Eagles. CV forged an 11-5 record before she missed the final six games of the regular season due to a knee injury. She returned to score 16 points, leading all scorers in Cumberland Valley’s first-round loss to Central Dauphin in the District 3 tournament.

Jill’s junior season also included a Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ All-State Class 6A First Team nod, upping her Third and Second Team recognitions as a freshman and sophomore. She eclipsed 1,000 career points in a regular-season game against the rival Rams and pocketed a season-high 41 points against King’s Fork at Myrtle Beach’s Beach Ball Bash.

Photos: Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point while Eagles fall to Central Dauphin