Cumberland Valley girls basketball, without leading scorer Jill Jekot, takes down Central Dauphin

HARRISBURG – With its leading scorer sidelined due to injury and their head coach out with an illness, Cumberland Valley's girls basketball team shouldered its share of adversity when it entered Monday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth road test against division-leading Central Dauphin. The Eagles took on even more pressure throughout the contest, chasing the Rams through most of the first 30 minutes of the 32-minute contest.

Then they found their way.

Ashley Berkheimer’s left-wing 3-pointer with 54 seconds left gave Cumberland Valley its first lead of the second half, one the Eagles held, along with their collective breath, through a tense final defensive stand, for a 27-26 victory.

“We’re just learning (to adapt) step-by-step right now,” Alexa Holcomb, a senior guard, said, “and this game was another step in the right direction.”

Holcomb’s game-tying basket on a drive into the lane with 2:10 left gave the Eagles (11-7, 9-3 Commonwealth) the first points for either team in the fourth quarter. Central Dauphin had led since the 6:52 mark of the first quarter and stretched it to as many as six points in the third.

“Our coaches really emphasize turning defense into offense,” Holcomb said, “and sometimes we can’t capitalize off of our defensive plays, but we did everything we could to put points on the board.”

At the other end, the Eagles limited the Central Dauphin chances off turnovers as well.

“Whenever we did have turnovers, there was always that person running back and trying to get the ball," said Sienna Manns, who led all scorers with 11 points.

The Rams (15-4, 11-2), led by seven-point performances from Lauren Cavoli and Lex Ferguson, threatened to pull away early in the third quarter with a long 3-pointer from Cavoli and a corner jump shot from Kenedy Cooper on the next possession. But after that, the Rams scored eight points over the final 12 minutes, including just two in the fourth quarter, and they finished the night 1-for-10 from the foul line.

“They had so much size, and they beat us inside, but we moved well," Cumberland Valley assistant coach Jim Poole said. "And we did rebound. They didn’t have as many second-chance shots, and that’s the key.”

The key was also adapting to the absence of Jill Jekot, the all-state junior guard who missed her second game after suffering a knee injury in practice. Jekot sat out Cumberland Valley’s 40-32 loss to Altoona Friday and sat in warm-ups again on the bench Monday.

“We’re asking some girls to do things that they’re capable of,” Poole said, “but they haven’t done before.”

After Central Dauphin regained the lead on a Ferguson shot with 1:06 remaining, Holcomb drove into the heart of the Rams defense before tossing a pass out to Berkheimer, who hit the go-ahead 3-pointer in front of the Cumberland Valley bench.

“I thought Lex did a very good job of looking for me,” Berkheimer said, “especially since there was a big cluster of people inside. I didn’t really have to think about it. I just shot it, and it went in. It was really exciting.”

At the other end, Cumberland Valley survived a sequence that included a Holcomb defensive rebound, a held ball, two five-second violations on inbound passes and a Cavoli catch-and-shoot 3-point attempt.

“Losing to Altoona Friday was heartbreaking," Holcomb said, "but winning this game is going to boost our confidence, boost our players’ confidence, and as more people are rotating into the game with Jill being out, everyone is gaining confidence and teamwork.”

