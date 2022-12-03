Cumberland Valley clips Dallastown to claim Hempfield girls basketball tip-off tournament title

LANDISVILLE – The first six minutes of the Hempfield tip-off tournament’s title game between Cumberland Valley and Dallastown featured rugged defensive stands, pushes in the paint and a 9-9 score between the two District 3 Class 6A contenders.

Then the Eagles took over.

With pressure deep in the Dallastown zone and smooth transition baskets, Cumberland Valley blitzed its way to a 10-0 run to end the first quarter and punctuated the first weekend of the girls basketball regular season with a 57-35 win, a tournament title and

“We came in here with the mindset we’re the best team here,” junior guard/forward Jill Jekot said, “and we need to prove that and never let up no matter how much we’re ahead.”

Jekot, the two-time All-State selection and recent Pitt commit, poured in 27 points to lead the Eagles (2-0) after dropping 29 points on Governor Mifflin in Friday’s 61-19 season-opening win. Her two-day performance earned her tournament MVP honors.

“She earned them,” Dallastown head coach Jay Rexroth said. “She’s good. She had a bunch of layups and cuts. She understands the game so well, and their other kids really played well.”

Rexroth’s Wildcats (1-1) had defeated Jekot and the Eagles 38-37 in the 2022 season opener at Hempfield and tested them again in last year’s district semifinal that went to double overtime before Cumberland Valley prevailed. The 2022-23 Wildcats lineup – starting two sophomores and a freshman – used its size inside, drawing fouls and converting the free throws to keep pace with Cumberland Valley’s cold-shooting start.

“We’re not the biggest team,” Jekot said. “I think everyone knows that this year. So we’re going to have to compensate with just being aggressive. Our shots weren’t falling, but there are so many other ways to get engaged in a basketball game.”

The Eagles relied on their defense, disrupting Dallastown possessions and turning them into points at the other end.

“They’re very good in their transition,” Rexroth said. “Our defense was pretty solid, but they just got so many layups in transition. When they’re playing three against one, they’re pretty hard to stop.”

With less than two minutes to play in the first quarter, Manns used her long reach to flag down consecutive inbound passes on the Dallastown baseline to set up turnovers and CV baskets. It keyed the Eagles’ 10-0 run and gave them momentum they wouldn’t hand back.

“I think I feel more prepared,” said Manns, a sophomore who played key minutes to the Eagles on last year’s run to the district final and the second round of the state tournament. “I’m ready to go out there and just play my best, and I know I have teammates I can trust.”

Manns joined Jekot on the all-tournament team. Six other Eagles joined Jekot and Manns on the scoresheet, including guard Ashley Berkheimer, who scored 13 points in a starting role as a freshman.

Cumberland Valley also registered assists on 15 of its 22 field goals.

“The way that we played together on an opening weekend kind of made a statement as to the unselfishness that this team is going to again show this year,” Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf said. “So we’re pretty excited about that.”