Complete performance propels Carlisle girls basketball to 69-58 win over State College

After beginning the season strong, the Carlisle girls' basketball team stumbled, losing six of its last seven games entering Friday night's contest against visiting State College. The slump put into doubt things that seemed certain weeks ago, like the Thundering Herd's first double-digit win season in 11 years and a spot in the District 3 Class 6A playoff field.

But against the adversity, Carlisle turned in its most complete game of the season, topping the Little Lions 69-58 on Friday evening at Gene Evans Gymnasium.

"This year, we've been struggling to find people who will fit certain roles," Carlisle head coach Kelsey Stasyzszyn said. "I think tonight, for the first time, we probably did figure out who can do what.

"It came down to everybody on the floor doing what we needed them to do, "what we've expected them to do this year. That's the first time this year we can say every single person who gave minutes did that."

After averaging 41 points per game, Carlisle (8-9, 4-7 Commonwealth) exploded for its highest point total of the season, as the Herd featured a balanced offensive attack with four scorers in double digits. Skyla Hancock pocketed 15 points while Rhyan Mitchell, Yaz Abu-Aiadeh, and Desi White each tallied 14 in the victory.

"When everybody is executing their role, It makes it a lot easier to have somebody on your back, not having to depend on only you getting buckets or somebody else being hot because you never know someone might have an off game," Mitchell said. "You've got to rely on your teammates; today, everybody stepped up. High fives all around."

Carlisle took the lead midway through the first quarter at 10-7 and never relinquished it, steadily building an advantage that ballooned to as much as 20 points in the final period. Jordyn Steindl single-handedly kept State College (7-12) within striking distance, as the sophomore poured in 25 points in the loss.

Two sequences in the third quarter, when the game was still very much in doubt, were symbolic of the Little Lions' struggles. First, a Lydia Tate block led to a 3-on-1 fast break with only Carlisle's Ryleigh Poole back, but Steindl bounced a pass off Carley Donnell, turning the ball over. Two minutes later, State College had a 2-on-none break, but Donnell couldn't corral the outlet pass as the Little Lions failed again to cash in on the opportunity.

"I thought we did a good job of taking it strong, which is something that we've been struggling with this year," Stasyzszyn said. "We finished some really hard drives. We got some foul calls, which opened up the shots and gave us some confidence. So when we started driving, we hit our shots and opened the floor up."

The Carlisle victory avenged an 11-point loss when the two teams met earlier this month.

"We owe them one from the last time we went up there, and they gave us a run for our money," Mitchell said. "We said they're not going to come here for two hours and expect to get another W and go back home on a happy bus ride. Today, we had to show them this is our crib, and we've got to do it."

Both squads return to action next Tuesday evening, as the Thundering Herd travel west on the turnpike to face Altoona, and State College hosts Chambersburg.

Photos: Cumberland Valley clamps down on Carlisle for girls basketball victory