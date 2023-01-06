Central Dauphin girls basketball holds off Cumberland Valley after Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point for Eagles

A boisterous crowd at Cumberland Valley’s Eagle Dome let out one of the biggest cheers of the night when a 3-point shot from CV’s Alexa Holcomb beat the third-quarter buzzer to stretch the home team’s lead back up to four points.

The crowd, complete with a student section, had turned out to take in Friday’s Mid-Penn Commonwealth clash between the Eagles and visiting Central Dauphin and watch Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot shoot for her 1,000th career point.

Jekot fulfilled the latter on a catch-and-shoot play in the post with 1:12 left in the first quarter and led all scorers with 14 total points, but the Rams, who had trailed by as many as 11, charged back in the second half for a 38-35 victory.

“(Cumberland Valley’s Cara) Morrison hit a big shot,” Central Dauphin head coach Gambelunghe said. “(Ashley) Berkheimer hit a big shot. Holcomb made a couple big shots. Their role players did a pretty good job, but in the second half, I felt like we just got the momentum. Sometimes momentum is your best friend.”

The Rams (8-2, 4-1 Commonwealth) wrested momentum with back-to-back baskets from Kenedy Cooper, who led Central Dauphin with 13 points. Defensively, they held the Eagles to two field goals and eight points in the final eight minutes. Junior guard Lauren Cavoli helped Central Dauphin apply pressure with drives into the lane that yielded six fourth-quarter points, including four on five trips to the foul line. She finished with eight total points.

“That was part of the goal,” Gambelunghe said, “to spread them out a little bit, beat them off the dribble a little bit and see if we can kick to our shooters or try to get some baskets.”

In their lowest offensive output of the season, the Eagles (6-4, 3-2) shot 25% from the field, making just one shot in the run of play over the final 6:31.

“We just didn’t shoot the ball very well tonight,” Cumberland Valley head coach Bill Wolf said. “That was kind of the game. We played pretty good defense, and we played hard. It was a hard-fought game. I was real proud of the effort that we gave. We just fell short.”

The Eagles had gone the first 6:40 of Friday’s game without a point and trailed 4-0 when Jekot erased the deficit and reached the milestone with back-to-back buckets. Jekot took a pass from Reagan Basehore between a pair of CD defenders in the post and flicked in a shot for the milestone moment. The Pitt commit joined sisters Katie, Kelly and Julie with 1,000 career points in a Cumberland Valley uniform. Her game-tying 1,000th career point drew a boisterous cheer from the crowd that filled her home gym.

“I don’t take it for granted,” Jill said. “I’m living in the moment right now, but at the beginning of the game, I had my mind focused on the game and not necessarily just scoring my 1,000th point.”

Photos: Cumberland Valley's Jill Jekot scores 1,000th point while Eagles fall to Central Dauphin