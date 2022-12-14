Central Catholic closes out Trinity in defensive nonleague girls basketball clash

Trinity did just about everything to keep pace with Allentown Central Catholic Wednesday night in a midweek nonleague showdown between two of Pennsylvania’s prestigious girls basketball programs. The Shamrocks defended throughout their home gym. They rebounded, chased down loose balls, dove to the floor and stood up to the various challenges the Vikettes presented.

They just couldn’t finish.

Central Catholic pulled ahead in the first minute and never trailed, slamming the door on a nip-and-tuck game through three quarters with a 14-0 outburst in the final eight minutes to claim a 33-18 victory.

“That’s a nice team,” Trinity head coach Kristi Britten said. “They have a lot of nice weapons. To hold them to 33 points, we played a solid defensive game tonight. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”

The Vikettes (4-0) played their part in hindering the Trinity attack. The 2022 District 11 runners-up clogged lanes, converged on the paint and harassed the Shamrocks both on and off the ball. Trinity weathered the pressure, opting for long possessions and passes around the perimeter and answered at the other end with consistent defense.

“I think it was a huge growing step for us,” Britten said, “because we had not been patient in many of our previous games, so I was really happy to see that. And when we weren’t patient, it ended in a long rebound and transition points for Allentown.”

A drive from Trinity senior Mandy Roman tied the game at eight with 4:11 left in the first half before the Vikettes delivered the first major blow, a 7-0 run that included five points from junior guard Molly Driscoll, the versatile junior guard, who led all scorers with 14 points.

“Nothing fazes her,” Central Catholic head coach Kathy Davidowich said. “They’re all over her, yet she still finds a way to find points. She encourages her teammates.”

Davidowich took the reins of the Vikettes program from Mike Kopp, who coached the program for 42 seasons, collecting more than 1,000 wins and five state titles before retiring at the end of the 2022 season.

“It’s a lot of pressure coming in with Mike Kopp being the legend that he is,” Davidowich said, “but it’s really humbling to coach this group of girls. They will do anything you ask of them. I’m having a lot of fun.”

Davidowich’s players faced their own brand of pressure in the midst of Wednesday’s defensive dance between district contenders. With their schools separated by more than 90 miles, the Vikettes couldn’t put more than seven points between themselves and the Shamrocks (2-3) through the first three quarters. Trinity cut the lead to one with a 3-pointer from freshman Emma Kostelac-Lauer in the final minute of the third quarter. Kostelac-Lauer finished with six points to lead Trinity. Natalie Freed added five.

“We have a lot of versatility,” Britten said. “We can come in with numerous players off the bench that offer us different strengths on the court, different looks. We’re still working with a lot of those combinations, and hopefully down the stretch they’ll just get stronger and stronger.”

But the Vikettes closed Wednesday’s game by converting nine of their 10 free-throw chances in the fourth quarter. Driscoll drained a 3, and the Central Catholic defense clamped down to shut out the Shamrocks in the final quarter.

“It was really our aggressive defense and stopping their shooters,” Davidowich said. “They have some good shooters. They just couldn’t get some of those shots off tonight.”

