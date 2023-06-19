Sentinel Staff
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones is called for the offensive foul, her fifth foul of the night. Archbishop Carroll leads 28-26 with 2:30 left to play in the game.
Tim Gross
The 2023 Pennsylvania Sports Writers’ Class 6A girls basketball Player of the Year, and formerly Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones, has announced she’s transferring to Westtown School in West Chester for her junior season.
Jones made the announcement on Instagram late Sunday.
“Next chapter…,” her post reads.
Jones, who helped pilot the Colts to PIAA 6A silver and the program’s first District 3 title, averaged 14.6 points per game, grabbed 304 rebounds, distributed 109 assists and swiped 69 steals in her sophomore season. Cedar Cliff went 30-1 last winter and won Mid-Penn Conference gold for the second straight year.
Along with her 2023 6A All-State Player of the Year nod, Jones was named Second Team all-state as a freshman and reeled in All-Sentinel Player of the Year honors each of the last two years. She posted double-doubles in seven of the Colts’ 10 2023 postseason games.
Jones joins a Westtown program that forged a 21-5 mark last season, repeating as the
Pennsylvania Independent Schools Athletic Association champion in a 74-54 win against Penn Charter.
Girls Basketball: Scenes from Archbishop Carroll's 43-37 win over Cedar Cliff Friday night
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, center, grabs a rebound in front of Archbishop Carroll's Alexis Eberz, left, and Brooke Wilson during the first quarter in the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship game at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff takes the floor before the start of their game against Archbishop Carroll in the PIAA Class 6A girls basketball championship game at Hershey's Giant Center.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
