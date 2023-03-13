Named the players of the year in their respective divisions, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones headlined the list of 26 players named to Mid-Penn all-star teams released Monday afternoon by the conference’s coaches.

Additionally, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant (Keystone Division) and Northern’s Luke Zampelli (Colonial Division) received coach of the year honors. Weyant guided the Colts to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, a second straight Mid-Penn title and the program’s first District 3 crown.

Zampelli, in his first year with the Polar Bears, coached them to a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial crown, their first District playoff win since 1993 and the program’s first berth in the state tournament.

Here’s the full list of Sentinel area players granted all-star status by the conference’s coaches.

COMMONWEALTH DIVISION

Player of the Year: Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley

Coach of the Year: Chris Fleagle, Altoona

First Team – Jill Jekot, jr., G, Cumberland Valley

Second Team – Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, sr., G, Carlisle

Second Team – Rhyan Mitchell, sr., F, Carlisle

Second Team – Sienna Manns, so., G, Cumberland Valley

Honorable Mention – Alexa Holcomn, sr., F, Cumberland Valley

KEYSTONE DIVISION

Co-Player of the Year: Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County

Co-Player of the Year: Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff

Coach of the Year: Scott Weyant, Cedar Cliff

First Team – Olivia Jones, so., G/F, Cedar Cliff

First Team – Taylor Ferraro, sr., G, Cedar Cliff

First Team – Sydney Weyant, sr., G, Cedar Cliff

Second Team – Alexis Buie, sr., F, Cedar Cliff

Second Team – Gracen Nutt, sr., F, Mechanicsburg

Second Team – Priya Loran, sr., G, Mechanicsburg

Second Team – Karli DaCosta, so., G, Red Land

Honorable Mention – Carlee Collier, jr., G, Red Land

COLONIAL DIVISION

Player of the Year: Mia Libby, Greencastle-Antrim

Coach of the Year: Luke Zampelli, Northern

First Team – Cassidy Sadler, jr., G, Northern

First Team – Siena Ondecko, jr., F, Northern

Second Team — Diana Kepner, sr., F, Big Spring

Second Team – Elke Staver, sr., F, Shippensburg

Second Team – Ryleigh Minor, sr., G, Shippensburg

Honorable Meniton – Hannah Freese, jr., F, Northern

CAPITAL DIVISION

Player of the Year: Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township

Coach of the Year: LaSonda Dixon, Middletown

First Team – Mandy Roman, sr., G, Trinity

Second Team – Irys Kline, so., F, East Pennsboro

Second Team – Molly Kimmel, so., G/F, Boiling Springs

Second Team – Natalie Freed, jr., G/F, Trinity

Honorable Mention – Molly Starner, sr., G, Boiling Springs

Honorable Mention – Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., G, Trinity

Honorable Mention – Alina Torchia, sr., G, Trinity

Honorable Mention – Sammi McAuliffe, jr., F, Trinity

