Jekot netted six points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the first half of the Eagles' Mid-Penn Commonwealth game against Central Dauphin Friday night at the Eagle Dome.
Named the players of the year in their respective divisions, Cumberland Valley’s Jill Jekot and Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones headlined the list of 26 players named to Mid-Penn all-star teams released Monday afternoon by the conference’s coaches.
Additionally, Cedar Cliff’s Scott Weyant (Keystone Division) and Northern’s Luke Zampelli (Colonial Division) received coach of the year honors. Weyant guided the Colts to their second consecutive undefeated regular season, a second straight Mid-Penn title and the program’s first District 3 crown.
Zampelli, in his first year with the Polar Bears, coached them to a share of the Mid-Penn Colonial crown, their first District playoff win since 1993 and the program’s first berth in the state tournament.
Here’s the full list of Sentinel area players granted all-star status by the conference’s coaches.
COMMONWEALTH DIVISION Player of the Year: Jill Jekot, Cumberland Valley Coach of the Year: Chris Fleagle, Altoona
First Team – Jill Jekot, jr., G, Cumberland Valley
Second Team – Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, sr., G, Carlisle
Second Team – Rhyan Mitchell, sr., F, Carlisle
Second Team – Sienna Manns, so., G, Cumberland Valley
Honorable Mention – Alexa Holcomn, sr., F, Cumberland Valley
KEYSTONE DIVISION Co-Player of the Year: Marissa Gingrich, Mifflin County Co-Player of the Year: Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff Coach of the Year: Scott Weyant, Cedar Cliff
First Team – Olivia Jones, so., G/F, Cedar Cliff
First Team – Taylor Ferraro, sr., G, Cedar Cliff
First Team – Sydney Weyant, sr., G, Cedar Cliff
Second Team – Alexis Buie, sr., F, Cedar Cliff
Second Team – Gracen Nutt, sr., F, Mechanicsburg
Second Team – Priya Loran, sr., G, Mechanicsburg
Second Team – Karli DaCosta, so., G, Red Land
Honorable Mention – Carlee Collier, jr., G, Red Land
COLONIAL DIVISION Player of the Year: Mia Libby, Greencastle-Antrim Coach of the Year: Luke Zampelli, Northern
First Team – Cassidy Sadler, jr., G, Northern
Sadler finished with 16 points to lead the Polar Bears to a key Mid-Penn Colonial Division victory.
First Team – Siena Ondecko, jr., F, Northern
Second Team — Diana Kepner, sr., F, Big Spring
Second Team – Elke Staver, sr., F, Shippensburg
Second Team – Ryleigh Minor, sr., G, Shippensburg
Honorable Meniton – Hannah Freese, jr., F, Northern
CAPITAL DIVISION Player of the Year: Schuyler Coles, Susquehanna Township Coach of the Year: LaSonda Dixon, Middletown
First Team – Mandy Roman, sr., G, Trinity
Second Team – Irys Kline, so., F, East Pennsboro
Second Team – Molly Kimmel, so., G/F, Boiling Springs
Second Team – Natalie Freed, jr., G/F, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Molly Starner, sr., G, Boiling Springs
Honorable Mention – Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., G, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Alina Torchia, sr., G, Trinity
Honorable Mention – Sammi McAuliffe, jr., F, Trinity
Photos: Cedar Cliff girls basketball defeats Garnet Valley in PIAA Class 6A opener
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro, center, and Garnet Valley's Savannah Saunders, right, scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant, left, drives the ball down the court as Garnet Valley's Savannah Saunders, right, scramble for a loose ball during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sansom, center, grabs a rebound in front of a host of Garnet Valley players during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's student section cheer their team on during their game against Garnet Valley on Friday night during the PIAA Class 6A first-round at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, right, has her shot blocked by Garnet Valley's Savannah Saunders, left, during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones, left, shoots for two points over top of Garnet Valley's Savannah Saunders, right, during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff fans cheer their team on during their game against Garnet Valley on Friday night during the PIAA Class 6A first-round at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Sydney Weyant sinks a three point shot during the first quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game against Garnet Valley Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Alexis Buie, right, hangs on to the ball as Garnet Valley's Haylie Adamski attempts a steal during the first quarter of a PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Taylor Ferraro dribbles down the court during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game against Garnet Valley Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kathryn Sansom grabs a loose pass during the second quarter of a PIAA Class 6A first-round game against Garnet Valley Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Cedar Cliff's Kallie Gillen, left, looks for room to pass around Garnet Valley's Jordan Daubenberger, right, during the second quarter of their PIAA Class 6A first-round game Friday night at Cedar Cliff High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
