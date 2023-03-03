HERSHEY – Cedar Cliff had paved its path to Thursday’s District 3 Class 6A girls basketball championship game with a mix of size and skill, veteran leadership and a hunger driven by a pair of semifinal losses in last year’s district and state tournaments.

The Colts had overwhelmed a litany of opponents on their regular-season schedule. They raced to their second consecutive Mid-Penn title and earned the program’s first berth in a district championship game since 1992 with convincing wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals. In Thursday’s championship game, they pulled ahead of Central York, taking an eight-point lead into halftime.

But the motivated and undeterred Panthers brought pressure in the second half, and the Colts, needing an answer on the biggest stage and under the bright arena lights, formulated a response to seal a 47-37 victory and secure the program’s first district title.

“They did a really nice job there in running a different little bit of a press that we didn’t see before,” Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said, “but we handled it. It was a struggle at times. We gave up a couple turnovers, but at the other end, we made up for it with a couple stops and some rebounds.”

A lion’s share of the stops stemmed from the play of senior guard Taylor Ferraro, whose nightly assignment includes locking down the opponent’s best guard in the Colts’ man-to-man defense. Thursday, she lined up against Central York standout senior Bella Chimienti. Ferraro limited Chimienti, a Shippensburg University commit, to eight points and three made shots from the floor.

“She sees the floor really well,” Weyant said of Ferraro, who plans to play soccer at Penn in the fall, “and she plays lights-out defense. If we didn’t have her on defense, we would struggle at times. She’s kind of our little catalyst, and she’s kind of playing with a bum wrist right now. She’s absolutely a warrior.”

Complementing Ferraro’s play on the perimeter, Colt forwards Kathryn Sansom and Alexis Buie locked down the real estate around the rim, using their 6-foot-2-inch frames to swat away shot attempts and collect rebounds to end Central York possessions.

“We really focused on rebounds coming out of the locker room,” said sophomore guard Olivia Jones, who led all players with 12 boards to accompany her game-high 18 points. “Just boxing out and securing those extra rebounds and taking away their extra points.”

While the defense remained steadfast, Cedar Cliff’s offense worked to solve a second-half press from the Panthers that forced turnovers and sparked a 7-2 run to start the fourth quarter. It cut the Colts’ lead to 34-28 with 7:11 remaining.

“I think at first, we could have handled the pressure better,” Ferraro said. “But once we realized that they were doubling (Jones) and we were under control and played as a team, I think we were fine.”

The Colts’ patience on offense helped them retain that control. Once they connected with a pass to an open player, they continued to move the ball instead of opting for an immediate shot.

“Our team is definitely basketball smart,” senior guard Sydney Weyant said. “We know when to take the shots and when not to, and when to pull the ball out when there’s a certain amount of time left.”

Weyant helped close out the game, scoring seven of her 12 points over the final seven minutes.

Ferraro, bum wrist and all, corralled the final shot attempt from Central York after it bounced off the rim at the buzzer. She hugged the ball to secure it. Then, with the pressure off, she hugged her teammates.

“Some of us have been playing together for 10 years or more,” Ferraro said. “Coming here and playing in the Giant Center has always been a dream of ours, and doing that is just amazing.”

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Central York for 1st District 3 girls basketball title