The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team donned the Mid-Penn Conference crown for the first time in program history last season on the way to the semifinal round of the district and state championships.

After wrapping up a second consecutive undefeated regular season and a second consecutive Keystone Division title, the Colts knew they’d also be wearing a target heading into the 2023 Mid-Penn Tournament.

In the tournament opener — a 52-24 win over Trinity at Big Spring High School Tuesday night — they didn’t mind.

“Last year, it kind of felt like we had nothing to lose,” said Cedar Cliff sophomore Olivia Jones. “This year, we have everything to lose because everyone is harping on us, and everyone wants to be the team to beat us. It’s a different mentality, but it’s the same principle.”

Jones set the tone for the Colts (22-0), pouring in 18 points and collecting 11 rebounds. The All-State guard also, unofficially, racked up two assists, a steal, a block and a hard, thudding deflection on a Trinity pass from the top of the key in the third quarter.

“I’m not saying that she’s more confident,” Colts head coach Scott Weyant said of Jones, “but she now feels like, ‘I can do kind of anything I want to do’ at times. If she’s not shooting well, she’s good enough to facilitate and get us points in different ways. She rebounds well. She assists. She sees the floor. She defends. She’s the total package, a complete player.”

Jones and the Colts, racking up their 11th win this season of 25 points or more, advance to Thursday’s title game scheduled for 6:05 p.m. against Altoona, the Commonwealth Division champion that knocked off Colonial co-champion Greencastle-Antrim in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

“They have so many weapons,” Trinity coach Kristi Britten said of the Colts. “We couldn’t play with them. That’s kind of the bottom line. I do feel like we could have given them a better game, but that’s a great team.”’

An opening scoring surge from Jones and Kathryn Sansom gave Cedar Cliff a 10-0 lead three minutes and 11 seconds into Tuesday’s contest, but the Shamrocks (14-9), coming off their third straight Capital Division title, pushed back with five straight points from Emma Kostelac-Lauer, who hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter. Then Mandy Roman drained a foul shot 14 seconds into the second period to cut the deficit to five.

It was the last time the Shamrocks scored before halftime.

Jones snuffed out the Shamrock momentum with a corner 3-pointer, sparking a 13-0 run for the Colts to finish the first half and 17 consecutive points overall by the time Natalie Freed’s 3-pointer ended the Trinity drought 1:28 into the third quarter. Senior forward Alexis Buie scored six points during the run, and Jones added four points to her total during that stretch, including a putback on an offensive rebound and two free throws on two attempts.

“I don’t think you can shut her down,” Britten said of Jones. “But even if you did, they’ve got (Taylor) Ferraro and (Sydney) Weyant, and even Buie was hitting 3s tonight. Kathryn Sansom had a nice midrange shot. They have the high-low, and Olivia’s smart enough that she can draw two defenders and kick. That’s a tough task.”

Buie finished the night with 16 points. Sansom rounded out a trio of Colts in double figures with 10.

The Shamrocks, paced by seven points each from Kostelac-Lauer and Roman, looked to shake off the loss in preparation of the District 3 Class 4A tournament scheduled to begin Monday.

“We’ve got to step up against better competition,” Britten said. “I don’t think we stepped up today.”

Meanwhile the Colts loaded the target onto the bus, ready to march another step into their own postseason run.

“This was a great start,” Jones said, “but we’ve got a long way to go.”

