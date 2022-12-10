Cedar Cliff girls basketball stays hungry while claiming Colt Classic tournament title

On Cedar Cliff’s first possession in Saturday’s Colt Classic championship game in New Cumberland, Olivia Jones, the Colts’ All-State sophomore guard, lost her footing between a pair of Indian defenders. Jones maintained possession and composure, slipping a pass to Kathryn Sansom, who knocked down a shot from the left corner just inside the 3-point line.

And off went the Colts.

With an 11-0 run to start the contest, cashing in on second chances on offense and limiting Susquehanna Township to one-and-done possessions at the other end, Cedar Cliff charged to a 59-27 victory. Class 5A state semifinalists a season ago, the Colts have kept the proverbial pedal down as a program in a 4-0 start to their 2022-23 campaign.

“We’ve got to stay hungry,” Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. “Just because we did it last year doesn’t mean that it’s guaranteed this year. We want to get a little bit further than what we did last year, obviously. We have some unfinished business.”

The Colts lost four seniors from last year’s group but retained a now-senior core along with Jones, their versatile engine on both ends of the floor, and Alexis Buie, an offseason senior transfer from Central Dauphin who had played with Colts players on the AAU circuit. Fueled by chemistry and confidence, Cedar Cliff set the tone defensively, denying Susquehanna Township (1-1) on its first six turnovers, which ended with three turnovers, three missed shots and defensive rebounds from Sansom, Jones and Buie.

“We did really well on defense last year,” Jones said, “and we turned it up a notch this year.”

At the other end, Jones followed Sansom’s lid-lifting bucket with seven straight points of her own, driving in the paint, following her missed shots and earning trips to the free-throw line, where she went three-for-three in the first quarter en route to a game-high 21-point output and tournament MVP honors. Buie, also named to the all-tournament team, scored the first of her 14 points on a give-and-go with Sydney Weyant to finish off the 11-0 run to start the game.

“The main thing is just trying to keep your composure against a team like that,” Township coach Terry Clark said. “They’re going to have their runs, and I told my players that we’ve got to do the little things. We’ve got to box out. We’ve got to defend well. We’ve got to talk. We kind of let up on a couple of those things earlier, but we regrouped.”

Skye Coles ended the drought for the Indians with 3:32 left in the first quarter, and Susquehanna Township cut the deficit down to as little as six early in the second quarter. But Cedar Cliff answered with another 9-0 run capped by a 3-pointer from Sydney Weyant, who finished with 12 points.

The Colts continued to build on their lead in the second half. When Jones’ first shot attempt of the third quarter sailed past the rim from the left side, Taylor Ferraro tipped it back toward the basket, where Buie caught it and scored two more second-chance points.

“Taylor gets her hands on everything,” Buie said. “Our coach always tells us to follow the ball, and I think that’s part of why we’re so successful. We can track that ball down, and it kind of starts it all.”

And then the Colts stopped missing altogether.

Five straight 3-pointers – from Weyant, who had two, Jones and Buie – put the game out of reach.

“If they want to try to take away our inside game,” Scott Weyant said, “we have Sydney and O who can get some 3s off and some perimeter game, and then when they chase us out there, obviously those ladies inside have a chance to perform.”

The inside-outside combination, along with pressure defense, helped Cedar Cliff outscore its opponents by an average of 28.5 points per game. The smallest margin of victory was 22 points in a 63-41 win over host State College in the Dec. 3 Skip Coleman Tip-Off Tournament championship, and the conquests included teams from the Mid-Penn, the Suburban One League and the York-Adams League.

“It’s really fun for all of us,” Jones said, “which makes it so easy to play and feed off of each other’s energy. Getting that connection back that we had last year that took us so far is key, and this is a great step toward that.”

