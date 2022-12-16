Cedar Cliff girls basketball sets tone with size, defense in 55-30 girls basketball win at Mechanicsburg

Cedar Cliff had utilized its size, experience and relentless pressure to build an 18-3 lead at Mechanicsburg Friday in a clash between two of the top-performing teams from the Mid-Penn’s Keystone Division a season ago and two teams entering their head-to-head showdown with perfect 5-0 records.

From there, the Colts kept the proverbial pedal down. And they pushed harder.

Sydney Weyant opened the second period with a 3-pointer, and Taylor Ferraro registered steals on the next two Mechanicsburg possessions, and the Colts scored seven points in the first 39 seconds of the second quarter on their way to a 55-30 win.

“They’re very good, and they’re very good here, especially, on their home floor,” Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. “We wanted to come out and make sure we really asserted ourselves defensively in the first half.”

The Colts (6-0, 2-0 Keystone) set the tone, as 6-2 forwards Alexis Buie and Kathryn Sansom swallowed up space in front of the basket, absorbing rebounds and swatting away shot attempts inside while Ferraro pressed on the perimeter. It held the Wildcats scoreless through the first three minutes and 52 seconds of the game and limited them to three points in the game’s first nine minutes. At the other end, Sydney Weyant scored 16 of her game-high 19 points in the first half to give the Colts a 27-point cushion heading into the break.

“We couldn’t have started any worse,” Mechanicsburg head coach Clay McAllister said, “but at the same time, I’m no less proud of them than I was coming into the game. I’m proud that fought and they scrapped, and we’re going to get better from it.”

The Wildcats (5-1, 1-1) had suffered a loss earlier in the week when guard Jayden Eager lost the rest of her senior season to a knee injury in Tuesday's win at Milton Hershey.

“It’s a shame,” Scott Weyant said. “She’s a heck of a player. You hate to see that happen to anybody, but they’ll respond. Clay will get them ready, and those younger kids are very good.”

Down but not out, Mechanicsburg sent a message seconds into Friday's game when freshman forward Lauren Lebo knocked down a Cedar Cliff pass off the opening tip-off. Coming out of halftime, the Wildcats roared to life, scoring the first nine points of the third quarter on a basket from Maycee Yanoski, two from Priya Loran and a 3-pointer from Gracen Nutt, whose 10 points paced the Wildcats on the scoresheet.

“We made some shots,” McAllister said. “I also think we were a bit more organized defensively in the second half, and part of that is we turned it over a little less in the second half.”

A Sydney Weyant 3-pointer stemmed the tide and sparked an 8-0 Cedar Cliff run to the third-quarter buzzer. Ferraro capped the quarter with a steal and a score to polish off an 11-point performance.

“They came out, and they put it to us,” Scott Weyant said. “Syd hit a good shot there in the third quarter to just kind of stop the bleeding a little bit, and then we started rolling again.”

Olivia Jones closed out the game, driving to the basket to score the Colts’ final eight points and finish with 10 overall, keeping the Colts’ unbeaten record intact.

“We took a step down,” Sydney Weyant said, “and we knew that we had to pick it up. Tay’s steals and O’s aggressiveness on offensive, with Lexi and Kathryn, it helped us push further.”

Cedar Cliff pushes its unbeaten record into Saturday’s nonleague test at Cardinal O’Hara. Mechanicsburg continues its Keystone Division schedule with a trip to Lower Dauphin set for Tuesday.

