The buzz from Cedar Cliff’s 55-47 state semifinal overtime victory over Norwin lingered in Altoona Area High School’s gym Monday night, but the noise had settled and the lights had dimmed.

But about 10 minutes after the final buzzer, a sudden cheer erupted from the base of the far-side bleachers, filling the gym with energy and emotion. The Colts had emerged from the locker room, and their supporters — all of them dressed in blue — wanted to reiterate what they had just accomplished.

Those supporters had packed Cedar Cliff’s home gym during the district playoffs for the team’s unprecedented run the year before. They had cheered the Colts all the way to the 2022 state semifinals and consoled them after a loss to eventual Class 6A champion Plymouth Whitemarsh.

And Monday, the resounding cheer in an otherwise quiet Altoona gym carried with it the enthusiasm and the catharsis of the Colts’ biggest win yet, one that advanced the program its first shot at a state title. The Colts are scheduled to face Archbishop Carroll at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center Friday.

Their supporters will be there alongside them.

“Nothing compares to this,” said Cedar Cliff senior guard Taylor Ferraro. “This has been our dream since Day One, and to finally be able to play on that floor on Friday, everyone’s super excited, and we’re going to try to make history happen.”

Of all the team’s accomplishments — a second straight Mid-Penn Keystone title, a second consecutive conference crown, the program’s first District 3 championship, a 30-win season — the Colts say they take the most pride in how they got to this point, enjoying the same sense of shared experience on the court that their families, friends, classmates and fans have savored in the stands.

“It’s always such a team effort here,” said senior guard Sydney Weyant. “Anyone can do anything at any time.”

Weyant, Ferraro and forward Alexis Buie — a transfer from Central Dauphin — comprise the Colts’ core of seniors who have played together since elementary school, either through the Cedar Cliff program or the AAU circuit.

Olivia Jones has played alongside them and started on the varsity team for two seasons, and Kathryn Sansom slid into a starting role as a junior. The experience, and the shared success, have helped each player carve out a specific role on the floor and use her unique skillset to complement the other players.

“I think we all knew our senior year would be all year,” Ferraro said. “We’ve all been playing together. We’ve got some crazy chemistry. We all have our strengths. I think it all came together, and that chemistry really helps.”

They look to use that chemistry against the Patriots (16-13), the No. 3 seed out of District 12 who knocked off Cardinal O’Hara 31-30 in the other semifinal.

“We’ve just been taking it game by game,” Buie said, “and this is our goal. We’re here now. This is what we’ve been waiting for as a program.”

The matchup

Cedar Cliff (30-0) vs. Archbishop Carroll (16-13)

When/where: Friday, 6 p.m. at Hershey’s Giant Center

How they got here: The District 3 champion Colts defeated Garnet Valley 45-28, Upper Dublin 39-26 and Upper St. Clair 39-22on their way to the semifinals, where they outlasted Norwin 55-47 in overtime. Meanwhile, the Patriots finished third in District 12 and knocked off Neshaminy 50-37, Perkiomen Valley 41-38(OT), Abington 55-43 and Cardinal O’Hara 31-30.

Common opponents: Cedar Cliff defeated Cardinal O’Hara 42-38 in a neutral-site regular-season game Dec. 17. Archbishop Carroll went 1-1 against the Lions, dropping a 40-36 decision Jan. 26 before the teams met in the state semifinals.

Players to watch: Jones has been the Colts’ engine over the past two seasons, averaging 14.8 points per game and 9.7 rebounds per game as a sophomore. At the other end of the floor, Ferraro has matched up against the opponent’s top player on a nightly basis, collecting 91 steals and 10 blocks to help anchor the Colts’ defense.

Carroll senior forward Taylor Wilson, an Army recruit, and freshman point guard Alexis Eberz headline the Patriots’ starting five.

Notes: Cedar Cliff defeated Archbishop Carroll 47-44 when the two teams met in the second round of the 2022 state tournament at Governor Mifflin … The Patriots started the season 1-5 and have gone 15-8 since … Archbishop Carroll won state titles in 2009 and 2012. The Patriots lost to Class 5A Chartiers Valley in their last trip to the state championship game in 2019.

Quotes: “We had nothing to lose last year. This year, we’ve had a target on our back. We’re the only undefeated team in 6A. I think it’s a different way to look at it this year, but I still think that we knew we could get here, and we’re here now.” – Jones

“It’s also kind of bittersweet knowing that this is our last ride. I’m just so happy to be here, though.” – Buie

How to watch

Tickets to the championship games at the Giant Center must be purchased through the PIAA’s website (piaa.org).

PCN will broadcast the games on its cable channel and provide a live stream online through PCN Select, which requires a subscription, at https://pcntv.com/basketball.

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Upper St. Clair in state girls basketball quarterfinal