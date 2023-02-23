William Penn’s Destiny Harrison raced to the defensive rebound about 90 seconds into the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball quarterfinals Thursday night at Cedar Cliff. With no one in front of her and the game tied at two, the freshman guard picked her head up as she approached the basket at the far end of the court.

But Cedar Cliff’s Taylor Ferarro caught up to her, dislodging the ball and turning a transition basket into an early opportunity lost.

York High’s players brought the fight to a packed gym at Cedar Cliff Thursday. They defended and rebound. They attacked the basket and forced a handful of Cedar Cliff turnovers. But the Colts had the answers, and then some, in a 48-25 victory that sets up a semifinal showdown with Central Dauphin scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at Cedar Cliff.

“They’re super aggressive,” Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant said of the Bearcats, “and they really get after it. Their guards are quick. Their bigs play well and can run the floor, so we knew that we were going to have our hands full. I thought we came out, and we matched that intensity from the start.”

The Colts (25-0) broke the game open with a 14-0 run in the first quarter. By the time Harrison ended the spell with a basket in the final seconds of the period, Cedar Cliff had built a double-digit lead, garnered momentum and brought a standing-room-only home crowd to its feet.

At the center of the Cedar Cliff surge was 6-foot, 2-inch junior Kathryn Sansom, who scored seven of her 11 points in the momentum-claiming first-quarter run, drawing contact from the Bearcats’ aggressive and physical defense.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game,” Sansom said, “so I had to toughen up and play through everything and every foul. I just came out with a lot of energy, expecting the contact.”

Sansom complemented her scoring with five blocks and seven rebounds that kept possessions alive for the Colts on the offensive end and extinguished chances at the other end for the Bearcats.

“Kathryn was lights out tonight on both ends of the ball,” Weyant said. “She was rebounding, boxing out and blocking shots when we missed assignments. I thought she had her best game, and the sky is the limit for her.”

Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones led all scorers with 14 points while Sydney Weyant (10 points), Alexis Buie (nine), Ferraro (three) and Ella Frey (one) rounded out a balanced offensive performance from the Colts.

Despite falling behind early, York kept its energy elevated, driving into the teeth of the Cedar Cliff defense. Junior guard Zykira McGee scored eight points to lead the Bearcats, who look to clinch a state playoff berth Monday when they visit Red Lion in a consolation semifinal.

“I felt like our energy and effort was good all night,” York coach Kevin Glover said. “But shout out to them. We knew, coming in, the kind of defense they play. They made it tough for us, and the easy looks we had, we just didn’t convert.”

