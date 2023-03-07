Cedar Cliff’s players sprinted down the corridor, away from the commotion, and under the seats of Hershey’s Giant Center.

Moments earlier, the Colts captured their program’s first District 3 girls basketball title. They received their medals, lifted the trophy, and met with their families on the outskirts of the arena floor, posing for photos and occasionally describing the scene to local reporters and television cameras in the game’s aftermath.

But then they sprinted out of sight, using the same athleticism that carried them to a championship victory over Central York, down the quiet corridor toward their locker room.

It was as excited as they’d been all afternoon because they wanted to celebrate with their coach.

Enter Scott Weyant, the head coach of the Cedar Cliff program since 2014 and a name synonymous with basketball in Cumberland County for parts of the last five decades.

And on Thursday, that excitement coaxed him down a corridor in the Giant Center into a celebration led by his players, who drenched him with water. Weyant, who carries a calm demeanor on the court as identifiable as his signature goatee, has instilled the same controlled attitude in his players.

But Thursday, the emotions bubbled over.

“It’s funny,” Cedar Cliff sophomore guard Olivia Jones said. “He normally isn’t the type to celebrate on the court, really. He’s calm, and he keeps his composure all the time, which I love. But it was fun, just seeing him celebrate today. We’re excited.”

An unprecedented run

A math teacher at Cedar Cliff High School, Weyant didn’t need the advanced formulas of his pre-calculus and geometry courses to see the potential in his varsity group that entered the 2021-22 season. He had seen them grow up together, learn the game together.

He coached their AAU teams and tracked their progress through the Cedar Cliff program. With a core of then-juniors Taylor Ferraro and Sydney Weyant, and Jones, who started as a freshman, the Colts looked ready to take the next step.

“I kind of knew that was the group that we were waiting for to get here.” Weyant said. “Olivia was coming in as a freshman. Sydney, Taylor and that group were going to be juniors, and Sam Reilly and Ryan Kaercher and those girls were going to be seniors. They all had played together coming up. They were good at each age group, and it just took a while for them all to get to the high school level at the same time.”

The group's rise carried the Colts into another stratosphere. They finished the season undefeated, won the Mid-Penn title for the first time in program history and reached the state semifinals before falling to Plymouth Whitemarsh. At 26-2, their only losses came at the hands of PW, the eventual state champion, and Central Dauphin on a buzzer beater in the District 3 semifinals.

“Our main goal last year was just to win the league title,” Weyant said, “because it had never been done here. That was our first thing, and once we took care of that, everything just started to go really fast. We never had time to sit back and take it all in until it was all done.”

They kept the pace up this season. The Colts (26-0) won the Mid-Penn’s Keystone title, charged to a second consecutive conference crown and checked another box when they won their first District 3 crown, earning a home game against Garnet Valley (15-12) in the first round of the Class 6A state tournament scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.

Underneath it all has been the calm demeanor of Weyant, now in his ninth season with the Colts.

“Coach Scott has been our coach for I don’t know how many years — my whole life, basically,” Ferraro said, “so being together to finally accomplish these goals, it’s amazing.”

Learning from a legend

Weyant has patrolled the sidelines as a varsity coach for 561 total games. The triumph in the District 3 title game gave him win No. 290.

“Our motto and our philosophy never changed,” he said. “It’s always been defense first, share the basketball, that kind of thing.”

Thirty years earlier, Weyant formed his basketball philosophy and his love of the game as a player at Boiling Springs under Pat Dieter, who coached the Bubbler boys for 36 years. Dieter earned 477 career victories and Boiling Springs dedicated the court to him after his death in 2019.

“I took a lot of stuff that he instilled in us back then,” Weyant said. “He was extremely tough and demanded a lot of you. He never gave you a lot of praise, but you would always want to seek it out. He knew how to play the mind philosophy, that kind of thing. And all of his players would run through a brick wall for him.”

Weyant played center in middle school, a fit for his relative size. Then his classmates hit their growth spurts, leading the shorter, thinner Weyant into a role as the Bubblers’ point guard.

“I think that really benefited me as a coach,” he said. “Since I played all the positions, I kind of know what they’re all supposed to do, and I’m able to coach them.”

A three-sport letter winner at Boiling Springs, where he graduated in 1990, Weyant played wide receiver for the Bubblers’ football program after starting as a lineman. In the spring, he caught and played the middle infield positions on the baseball diamond.

His players have displayed the same versatility. Sydney Weyant was the ace for the Cedar Cliff girls tennis team. Ferraro committed to Penn to play soccer. Jones joined Ferraro on the Colts’ attacking line in the fall. Junior forward Kathryn Sansom was a Mid-Penn honorable mention on the volleyball court.

Weyant, who coaches the Colts’ wide receivers in football, is also open-minded when it comes to the AAU basketball circuit.

“AAU is good,” he said, “as long as you’re with the right coach and the kind of program that has the right philosophy. I really don’t get too involved with helping them or picking their spots where they want to go. I think it’s beneficial to play for different people, especially in the summertime, to see what you’re missing and how you grow your game a little bit.”

Building a program

After graduating from Kutztown University in 1995, Weyant served as an assistant under Dieter before taking the girls head coach job at Big Spring in 1997, inheriting a program coming off a three-win season.

He and Brandon Treece served as co-head coaches for the first two years before Treece moved out of the area. They also played together on a team in the Carlisle Street Hoops tournament, once a staple in Weyant's summer schedule.

“It was different being a co-coach,” Weyant said. “I felt like I kind of wanted the head job, so to speak. But we had a very good rapport with each other, and we handled it well.”

In Weyant’s first six years at Big Spring, the Bulldogs averaged five wins per season, winning three games or fewer in four of those campaigns. But Weyant planted the seeds, building the Bulldogs’ middle school and travel programs to drive interest and consistency.

In his final five years at Big Spring, Weyant’s Bulldogs qualified for the district tournament five times and earned a share of the Capital Division title in 2010.

Weyant stepped down in 2011 to spend more time with his wife, Amy, and his children, Mason and Sydney, then 9 and 5 years old.

"I don't think I'll be able to stay out for too long," he told The Sentinel. "At some point I definitely want to get back in at a higher level. I'm probably going to take at least one year off and see what happens."

Cedar Cliff’s surge

Weyant took the job with the Colts in 2014, bringing the same dedication to all levels of the program. He and his staff — assistants Jeffrey Hoffman, Emily Hardy, Dwayne Jones and Maddie Sitler — officiate elementary games every Saturday. The varsity players also attend and sit on the benches, three of them assigned to a team.

“It kind of builds that tradition,” Weyant said. “Then those kids are in the stands, and they’re waving, and our girls wave back.”

Weyant also brought his decades of basketball knowledge to the Cedar Cliff program.

“He’s definitely improved (my game) tremendously,” Jones said. “Coach Weyant is a very, very, very good X and O guy. He prepares us like no other coach. He’s definitely brought my game to another level.”

In turn, the Colts have given Weyant a 161-66 record at Cedar Cliff. The coach has settled into a calmer, quieter demeanor on the sidelines.

“I used to be (more demonstrative),” Weyant said. “Back when I was at Big Spring, I used to be that way, hardcore. Then I kind of evolved, as we all do. We lighten up a little bit. We pick our times.”

Those times have been fewer and farther between during the Colts’ run of success. They spend more time watching film and highlighting specific matchups in their defense-heavy scheme.

“He prepares us for every single game we play,” Jones said, “no matter who it is. He’s preparing us with our matchups, who we’re playing with, who we’re playing against, what they can do, what they can’t really do.”

Weyant also spends time watching the Cedar Cliff bench when he reviews game film.

“I watch our bench a lot and see how they’re reacting,” he said. “When the whole entire bench is in the game and up and cheering and wants the people on the floor to do well, that’s kind of what sets us over the top.”

Weyant has enjoyed those over-the-top moments. He has also savored his time with Sydney, the Colts’ all-time leading 3-point shooter.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “We were in shooting over the weekend, and I said, ‘You’re on the two best teams in girls basketball ever at Cedar Cliff. You have two titles, both the Mid-Penn and Keystone, up on the wall.’"

With Sydney committed to play at Susquehanna University in the fall, Weyant plans to follow the next stage of his daughter’s career and the first one without him on the sidelines.

“He’s always been my coach, and it’s been fun,” Sydney said. “There are definitely some hard times being the coach’s daughter, but most of the time, it’s a great thing to have.”

The elder Weyant plans to stay at Cedar Cliff, continuing his decades-long basketball journey wherever it takes him, from elementary-level games to celebrations in arena locker rooms.

“As long as I can work it out,” Weyant said, “I don’t foresee me leaving anytime soon.”

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Central York for 1st District 3 girls basketball title