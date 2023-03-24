HERSHEY – A young fan, 5 or 6 years old, dressed in a long-sleeved blue shirt leaned on the railing and reached out his hand as the Cedar Cliff girls basketball team walked out of the tunnel at the far end of the Giant Center. The Colts’ focus had carried them into Friday’s PIAA Class 6A championship game, and their persistence had helped them take a 13-12 lead over Archbishop Carroll into halftime.

But even with the focus and the persistence, sophomore guard Olivia Jones saw the hand reaching over the rail in her peripheral. She turned to her left and hit it with a high five. Several of her teammates followed suit.

The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team touched the community on its historic run to the state championship game, building a legacy set to extend beyond the sting of Friday’s 43-37 loss.

“I told them that they kind of set the tone for the future,” said Colts head coach Scott Weyant. “And those kids, when they come back after graduating from college or whatever they want to do, and they see that next generation play, it’s because of them that they’re there.”

That next generation witnessed the Colts’ unprecedented season. Cedar Cliff won division, conference and district championships and rode the momentum to the program’s first state championship game appearance.

“Every game, even in the early season, it was packed in our gym,” Weyant said. “We probably had 80% of the fans tonight. I know we’re close, but we’ve had that kind of following all year. All of our elementary kids in our elementary programs, at the end of the game, you could see them up in the stands, crying.”

Weyant fought back tears of his own when looking back on the accomplishments of the team’s senior class, which included guards Taylor Ferraro, who matched Jones’ team-high total Friday with nine points, and Sydney Weyant, his daughter.

“I’ve been coaching those kids, or I’ve been a part of those kids since they were in second grade with Syd and Taylor and that group,” he said. “It’s tough to see them go, but I couldn’t be more proud of them. They’ve done everything I’ve ever asked of them, and more, and they’re going to have fond memories of the stuff they’ve completed here.”

That stuff included a combined 58-3 record over the last two seasons and two deep runs in the state playoffs. After suffering a semifinal loss to eventual champion Plymouth Whitemarsh in 2022, the Colts resolved to take the next step, and they did.

“The kids did their job every day at practice,” Weyant said. “They came in. They wanted to work. They didn’t want to just goof off. We prepared every game like it was the last game. We did that all season. We wanted them to actually show more emotion throughout the year, but they were so focused to get to this point and give themselves a shot.”

With the seniors set to branch off into the college ranks – Ferraro to Penn to play soccer, Weyant to Susquehanna to continue her basketball career, and Alexis Buie with a decision to make in the upcoming weeks – the Colts retain the pieces looking to build on their legacy. The underclassmen include Jones and Ella Frey, who scored eight points in the state final to punctuate a breakout postseason performance.

“She’s been stepping up the entire playoffs,” Scott Weyant said, “knocking some shots down for us, playing good defense. The future is bright. We have a lot of kids in our program here who are ready to step in and fill shoes that our seniors leave.”

Those shoes have carried the Colts to unprecedented heights, and they brought the community along with them, from the older generation waving blue and white shakers in the stands to the student section shouting throughout Friday’s game to the young fan reaching a hand out over the railing to share a moment with the Colts as the walked onto the floor for the final time together.

“This entire playoff run, I’ve been trying to really sit back and take it all in and make sure that we enjoy every win, every moment,” Scott Weyant said, “and I’ve been trying to tell the girls to do the same.”

Girls Basketball: Scenes from Archbishop Carroll's 43-37 win over Cedar Cliff Friday night