HERSHEY – The Cedar Cliff girls basketball team reached unprecedented heights since the 2022-23 season tipped off, winning division and Mid-Penn titles for the second straight year, capturing the program’s first District 3 championship and making another deep run into the Class 6A state tournament.

The Colts’ first loss, 31 games after a season-opening tip-off tournament victory in State College, ended with a silver medal presentation.

Archbishop Carroll took a lead early in the second half and never gave it back in Friday’s PIAA Class 6A championship game at the Giant Center, becoming the first team to solve Cedar Cliff and earning the program’s third state title with a 43-37 decision.

Taylor Wilson helped swing the momentum for the Patriots (17-13), scoring 10 of her 12 points in the third quarter. Freshman Alexis Eberz matched Wilson’s 12 points to share the scoring lead, and Brooke Wilson completed the trio of Patriots in double figures with 10 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from the foul line in the fourth quarter to help clinch the game.

Olivia Jones and Taylor Ferraro scored nine points each to lead the Colts (30-1). A player control foul call in the lane with 2:37 remaining gave Jones her fifth and disqualifying foul. The senior finished the night with 11 rebounds, an assist and two steals.

Trailing by eight with 1:24 remaining, Cedar Cliff charged back, applying pressure with two 3-pointers from Ferraro and one from Sydney Weyant, two members of the senior class that helped propel the Cedar Cliff program on its historic multi-year run that, after Friday, included a state runner-up trophy.

