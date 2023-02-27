In an instant classic of a District 3 Class 6A girls basketball semifinal in 2022, Central Dauphin ended Cedar Cliff's unbeaten streak when Megan Cavoli banked home a half-court prayer to end the Cedar Cliff unbeaten streak at 26 games.

Heading into Monday's district semifinal against the rams, the Colt players and coaches remembered the feeling after that game and vowed it would not happen again.

It didn’t. The Rams had a three-quarter court shot bounce between the rims before falling out, but it was just before the half. Cedar Cliff got the ball in the paint and made free throws in the third quarter to jump out to an eight-point lead and maintained it en route to a 42-33 victory in their home gym.

“We knew what happened last year in this game and we weren’t going to let it get to that point,” said Cedar Cliff senior forward Alexis Buie, who played for the Rams in last year's semifinal. “I remember the reactions from both sides. Fortunately, I have been on the winning side in both games. We wanted to control the paint and force them outside. Kathryn (Sansom) did a good job of helping out in the paint and playing defense."

The Colts move on to the District Class 6A championship game, scheduled Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Giant Center, against Central York. The Rams will play in the third-place game against Dallastown at home Wednesday.

Cedar Cliff (25-0) turned a 19-15 lead through a back-and-forth first half into a 33-27 lead after three, getting rebounds in the paint and forcing the Rams to foul. Although the Colts only hit four of eight free-throws, Jones helped Cedar Cliff tighten its grip on the game away with four buckets in the third quarter.

“We usually come out of the gate quickly, but they are really good defensively,” said Colt coach Scott Weyant. “We know each other very well and know what each other wants to do. It can be ugly until someone figures out how to get a bucket. Taylor (Ferraro) has been struggling from the outside but came out and hit some big shots tonight. Olivia did what Olivia does. She makes plays, gets rebounds and scores points."

Jones led the Colts with a double-double, scoring 15 points with 10 rebounds and tipping countless balls to where she or a teammate could rebound. Buie and Sansom came up big in the second half in the paint and grabbing caroms or altering shots.

“We just couldn’t hit that key shot to get the lead down to three or four in the final half," said Central Dauphin coach Randy Gambelunghe. "Give credit where it is due: Buie and Jones controlled the boards and the ball in the second half. We shot six of 11 at the line, and they shot 14 of 27. We just didn’t make any shots late.”

Kenedy Cooper led the Rams with 13, and Olivia Green added eight points.

