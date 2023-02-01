Cedar Cliff clinches Keystone crown and other girls basketball notes from Tuesday

Cedar Cliff’s girls basketball team clinched the Mid-Penn Keystone title for the second consecutive season with a 52-20 win over Milton Hershey Tuesday night.

The Colts (19-0, 12-0) opened the evening by honoring their seven seniors and ended it with their 42nd consecutive regular-season victory and their 27th straight win within the division. Alexis Buie, one of the seniors, led all scorers with 14 points including nine in the first half that ended with the Colts leading 19-4. Kathryn Sanson and Sydney Weyant added seven points each, and Taylor Ferraro and Olivia Jones each added six.

Erika Seymore led the Spartans (7-8, 4-7) with 12 points.

Their conference crown also serves as a ticket to the Mid-Penn tournament scheduled to begin with a semifinal set for Feb. 14 at 6 p.m. against the to-be-determined Capital Division champion at a site to be announced.

Way to go CC Lady Colts! So proud of you! pic.twitter.com/dzkuLM8QjB — CC Lady Colts BBall (@CCLadyColts) February 1, 2023

Cedar Cliff, which won last year’s Mid-Penn title, continues its regular-season slate with a showdown against Red Land at home Friday with a 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

Wildcats hold off Huskies

While Cedar Cliff clinched the top spot in the division, Mechanicsburg moved into sole possession of second place with a 36-31 win over visiting Mifflin County.

Priya Loran’s 12 points paced the Wildcats (15-4, 9-4), who held Mifflin County to three first-quarter points and five points in the second quarter to take a 16-8 lead into the break. Mechanicsburg’s defense held Mifflin County's leading scorer, Marissa Gingrich to zero first-half points, but the NJIT commit led the charge for the Huskies (9-8, 8-5) in the second half, scoring 15 third-quarter points and 21 overall to lead all scorers.

It wasn’t enough, as Mechanicsburg held on. Gracen Nutt complemented Loran’s 12 points with nine of her own, and Lauren Lebo added eight. Mechanicsburg has won its last four games and six of its last seven. During the four-game stretch, they’ve allowed no more than 35 points in a single contest. They can match their season high with a fifth consecutive win Friday when they visit Palmyra. Mifflin County visits Hershey Friday.

Middletown upends Trinity

Middletown muddied the Capital Division race with a 45-38 win at Trinity Tuesday. The Blue Raiders (15-5, 9-3 Capital) got the edge with 16 fourth-quarter points, including nine from Jayla Koser, who finished with 23 points to lead all scorers.

The Shamrocks (12-8, 11-2), led by Mandy Roman’s 13 points, fell into a first-place tie with Bishop McDevitt atop the division standings. The two teams are scheduled to meet Friday in Harrisburg.

Win streaks for Bubblers, balanced Red Land

Boiling Springs and Red Land both picked up their second wins in as many games. The Bubblers defeated East Pennsboro 45-24 in a Mid-Penn Capital clash at home while the Patriots held serve at home for a 48-38 win over Hershey.

Molly Starner led the Bubblers (9-9, 6-6 Capital) with 15 points and helped Boiling Springs take a 10-point lead by the end of the first quarter. Irys Kline’s eight points led the Panthers (3-16, 3-10) in their fourth straight loss.

Balance underlined Red Land’s 10-point win over Hershey. Karli DaCosta and Summer Emlet netted 10 points each for the Patriots (5-8, 11-10) while Jaelyn Dell added eight, and Carlee Collier and Grace Spangler pitched in seven each. It was enough to overcome a 21-point effort from Lauren Richards for the Trojans (0-18, 0-12).

High scores for Polar Bears, Greyhounds

High-scoring performances helped Northern and Shippensburg score wins in their Colonial Division matchups Tuesday.

The Polar Bears kept pace with co-leader Greencastle in the division title race thanks to a 64-38 win over visiting Big Spring.

Siena Ondecko (17 points), Hailey Irwin (13) and Cassidy Sadler (10) all reached double-digit point totals for the Polar Bears (17-2, 12-1 Colonial) in the team’s highest offensive output of the season.

Diana Kepner led the Bulldogs (2-10, 6-12) and all scorers with 19 points while Maria Tandle netted 13.

The Polar Bears visit Dover in a nonleague game Wednesday before wrapping up their Colonial schedule Friday at Gettysburg. Big Spring hosts James Buchanan in a Mid-Penn Colonial finale Friday.

Meanwhile, Shippensburg closed out a 56-37 win over Waynesboro with a 28-point surge in the fourth quarter. Ryleigh Minor scored seven of her game-high 16 points in the closing quarter. Elke Staver also reached double figures for the Greyhounds (11-10, 8-5), finishing with 15 points. Brooke Davis led the Indians (5-7, 7-11) with 14 points.

Shippensburg closes out its Colonial and regular-season schedule with a visit from West Perry Friday while Waynesboro visits Greencastle.

Monday's results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley 27, Central Dauphin 26

Nonleague

West York 70, Shippensburg 60

Tuesday's results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona 41, Carlisle 38

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 52, Milton Hershey 20

Mechanicsburg 36, Mifflin County 31

Red Land 48, Hershey 38

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 64, Big Spring 38

Shippensburg 56, Waynesboro 37

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 45, East Pennsboro 24

Susquehanna Township 49, Camp Hill 25

Middletown 45, Trinity 39

Wednesday's schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Susquehanna Township, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Northern at Dover, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Dauphin at Camp Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Central Dauphin at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Cumberland Valley at Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 5:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Palmyra, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern at Gettysburg, 7:30 p.m.

West Perry at Shippensburg, 7:30 p.m.

James Buchanan at Big Spring, 8 p.m.

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs at Steelton-Highspire, 7:30 p.m.

Camp Hill at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity at Bishop McDevitt, 7:30 p.m.

