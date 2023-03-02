HERSHEY — Cedar Cliff’s Olivia Jones, charged with emotion, clapped her hands twice and extended a celebratory fist to teammate Taylor Ferraro at the Giant Center Thursday night. Jones had just stolen a ball under her defensive basket and launched an outlet pass to Sydney Weyant, whose layup at the other end gave the Colts their biggest lead of the night, 45-32, and forced a timeout from the bench of Central York with one minute, 32 seconds remaining in the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball championship game.

Jones and the Colts had weathered challenges from the Panthers throughout the second half, but they answered every one, and when the final horn sounded on their 47-37 victory, they huddled at roughly the same spot on the Giant Center floor, celebrating the first district title in program history.

“We played AAU with each other for a while,” Jones said. “We’ve just grown up together, so just getting this done together, it means everything.”

Jones powered the Colts (26-0) with a game-high double-double of 18 points and 12 rebounds. Coming out of a back-and fourth opening period, she scored six consecutive points in the second quarter, turning a 13-12 deficit into an 18-13 advantage.

The Colts never trailed again.

“We had a little bit of a mismatch,” Cedar Cliff head coach Scott Weyant said. “I think they tried to put a guard on (Jones) at the start, so we kind of tried to put her inside, and our girls found her and threw some passes inside.”

Cedar Cliff added to Jones’ personal 6-0 run, answering an Alivia McCaskell basket – Central York’s only points of the second quarter – with a top-of-the-key from junior forward Kathryn Sansom and another basket from Jones on an offensive rebound. The decisive 11-2 run sent Cedar Cliff into the locker room at halftime with a 23-15 lead.

“It was definitely close there for a little bit,” Weyant said, “but we knew we had to push through and get rebounds and stuff. Olivia Jones and all of our bigs did a good job of boxing out and rebounding and taking the ball.”

Sansom and Alexis Buie, who picked up her third foul midway through the second forward, controlled play inside, wiping out extra chances for the Panthers (23-4) and extending possessions at the other end of the floor.

“They dominated, completely,” Jones said. “Just having those two big presences inside just creates so much more for me.”

Up top, Ferraro took on the task of locking down Central York senior point guard Bella Chimienti, who went scoreless in the first half and finished with eight total points to lead the Panthers.

“Bella is a threat where she can shoot and drive, which was definitely a conflict for me,” Ferraro said. “But I feel like once I adjusted to her speed and her shiftiness, I was able to get the job done.”

Bre’ijha Painter and Mackenzie Wright-Rawls added seven points each for the Panthers, who cut the Cedar Cliff lead to seven points with 7:11 remaining on a Chimienti 3-pointer.

The Colts had an answer.

Sydney Weyant, who finished with 12 points, added a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer off a Ferraro assist. Her basket off Jones’ steal and assist later capped a 6-0 Cedar Cliff run that put the game out of reach. After the center-court celebration and the medal presentation, Jones, Ferraro and Sydney Weyant accepted the District 3 trophy – the first in Cedar Cliff basketball history – and hoisted it toward the Giant Center ceiling.

“That was our goal, on the board, right from the beginning of this season,” Scott Weyant said. “We didn’t get to this point, and we felt like we kind of let one slip away last year, even though we played a really good team (in the semifinals). We were laser-focused, this group, the whole way through. They finally let loose at the end tonight. They really enjoyed it.”

The newly minted district champions enter the PIAA tournament, drawing the No. 12 team from District 1 at home when the Class 6A tournament begins March 10. Central York takes on the No. 7 team from District 1.

Photos: Cedar Cliff defeats Central York for 1st District 3 girls basketball title