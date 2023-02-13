When Cedar Cliff and Trinity line up against each other to start the local girls basketball postseason, they’ll be 362 days removed from their last head-to-head meeting, a 52-36 win for the Colts in the 2022 Mid-Penn championship game.

Since then, both teams made runs into the 2022 state playoffs and capped their 2022-23 seasons with division crowns. It leads them into a Mid-Penn semifinal matchup scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at Big Spring with a berth in Thursday’s championship game on the line.

Here’s a quick look at the matchup.

Cedar Cliff (21-0) vs. Trinity (14-8)

How they got here: The Colts’ second consecutive undefeated regular season included a second consecutive Mid-Penn Keystone title. Meanwhile the Shamrocks clinched their third consecutive Mid-Penn Capital crown, winning the title outright after sharing the honor with Bishop McDevitt last year.

What’s next?: Tuesday’s winner advances to Thursday’s conference championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. at Cumberland Valley against either Mid-Penn Commonwealth champion Altoona or Colonial co-champion Greencastle-Antrim.

Cedar Cliff players to watch: Forward Alexis Buie, a transfer from Central Dauphin, faced the Colts in last year’s conference semifinals. This year, in a Colts jersey, the senior adds an inside presence for Cedar Cliff at both ends of the court.

Guard Sydney Weyant has been a consistent 3-point shooter and perimeter defender for the Colts throughout her career. She hit her 100th career 3-pointer in Friday’s win over Milton Hershey.

Trinity players to watch: The Shamrocks could lean on senior guard Mandy Roman, a 1,000-point scorer for the Shamrocks, and her to drive to the basket against the teeth of the Cedar Cliff defense.

Freshman Emma Kostelac-Lauer has provided a perimeter shooting presence for the Shamrocks, hitting big shots at key moments.

The two teams met two common opponents during the regular season in Mechanicsburg and Susquehanna Township. Trinity topped the Wildcats 36-29 in its final regular-season contest while the Colts swept a pair of Mid-Penn Keystone games with Mechanicsburg, winning by an average of 26 points. Cedar Cliff also defeated Susquehanna Township 59-27 before Trinity swept the Indians in the Mid-Penn Capital schedule by scores of 57-40 and 39-37.

The Shamrocks’ win over Mechanicsburg to cap the regular season was their fourth victory in their final five games.

Cedar Cliff has given up more than 30 points twice in the regular season, to Cardinal O’Hara (38 points) and Red Lion (39). Since allowing 39 points to the Lions Jan. 7, the Colts have averaged 21.4 points allowed over their last 10 games.

The 2022 Mid-Penn title was Cedar Cliff’s first in program history. Trinity, which won Mid-Penn titles in 2012 and 2019, is seeking its fourth consecutive title game appearance.