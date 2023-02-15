Cedar Cliff’s second straight undefeated regular season, and its second consecutive Mid-Penn Keystone Division title, had already left the minds of the coaches and players on the bus to Big Spring for the Mid-Penn Tournament semifinals Tuesday night.

“That 21-0 (regular-season record) is gone now,” said Cedar Cliff coach Scott Weyant. “Everybody starts fresh. Everybody is ready to go. We don’t talk about it anymore. We didn’t really talk about it all season. It just kind of went, and we went to the next game, the next game, the next game, and that’s kind of the mentality that we’ve had.”

That mentality, and the next game, takes the Colts into Thursday’s Mid-Penn championship game for the second straight season. On the other end is an Altoona team riding a historic run of its own.

Here’s a look at the matchup.

Cedar Cliff (22-0) vs. Altoona (15-8)

How they got here: The Colts scored the final 13 points of the second quarter in Tuesday’s semifinal, a 52-24 win over Mid-Penn Capital champion Trinity. Meanwhile, the Mountain Lions, won five games in a row before a loss to Holidaysburg in their regular-season finale and defeated Colonial co-champion Greencastle-Antrim in the other semifinal.

Cedar Cliff players to watch: Sophomore guard/forward Olivia Jones has been the Colts’ engine for the past two seasons. She scored 18 points in Cedar Cliff’s win over Trinity. Alexis Buie and Kathryn Sansom added to Cedar Cliff’s inside presence with 10 and 16 points, respectively.

Altoona players to watch: Sophomore guard Melana Eyer paced Altoona in Tuesday’s semifinal, finishing with 20 points. The Lions also got a boost to their backcourt when senior guard Brooklyn Barron returned to the lineup Feb. 1 after missing the first two months of the season with an injury.

Notes: Altoona is making its first appearance in the Mid-Penn title game. The Commonwealth title was the team’s first. … Cedar Cliff, which won its first conference title as a program in 2022, is looking to become the Mid-Penn’s first repeat champion since Central Dauphin claimed titles in 2019 and 2020. … Both Cedar Cliff and Altoona faced State College during the regular season. The Colts defeated the Little Lions 63-41 in State College’s tip-off tournament while Altoona split a pair of games with its division rival with a 60-48 loss and a 47-35 win. Both teams also defeated Mifflin County in the regular season. … Before Cedar Cliff’s title, a Commonwealth team had won the conference in five of the previous seven tournaments.

