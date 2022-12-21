Brie Droege scores 31 points to lead Columbia girls basketball in 53-48 win at Trinity

Trinity took an early lead against Columbia in a nonleague girls basketball clash Wednesday night but couldn’t hold on. Visiting Columbia edged the Shamrocks 53-48, hitting four foul shots in the final minute.

Columbia was missing half of the Droege twins, as Brooke was out with an illness. Her sister, Brie, took charge and tallied 31 points in the victory, including 14 in the final period. Her three-point play with one minute remaining was key, as the ‘Rocks had just taken a 48-47 lead on two free throws by Mandy Roman.

“This was a big victory for Columbia, especially missing our 18-point scorer,” Tide coach Karl Kreiser said. “Brie needs Brooke and her point guard skills, and she had to work so hard tonight. She took good shots and controlled the game.”

Trinity (4-4) jumped out to 10-3 and 17-6 leads in the opening quarter. Natalie Freed and Emma Kostelac-Lauer hit 3-pointers for the Shamrocks in their early barrage.

Droege and Delaney Burke kept the Tide (4-0) within striking distance, and Droege hit a 3 at the halftime buzzer that was ruled late. Trinity led 29-23 at the half.

“Our freshman Delaney Burke came in and gave us some great minutes,” Kreiser said, “and Kailee Soto handled the ball and hit some key shots.”

Soto hit a 3-pointer and later three foul shots, and the Tide tied the game at 31. After the game was tied again at 33, Sammi McAuliffe and Alina Torchia hit shots to give the Rocks the lead at 37-33.

Roman capped a seven-point run with a trey, but the Tide bounced right back as Droege and Soto scored seven points. Droege later hit a runner and a three to give the Tide a 47-46 lead to set up the final-minute heroics.

“Give credit to them. They hit the shots when they needed them,” Trinity assistant coach Kevin O’Brien said. “The girls played hard, and we played good defense, but they hit the shots. “

Droege complemented her game-high 31 points with seven rebounds. Soto added 10 points. Burke scored three points but added six rebounds and good defense.

Freed led the ‘Rocks with 13 points, McAuliffe added 11 and eight boards, and Torchia scored 10. Roman added nine points to the cause. Kostelac-Lauer scored five and spent the night alternating with Grace Smalanskas guarding Droege.

Photos: Columbia girls basketball pushes past Trinity