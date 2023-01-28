Boiling Springs girls basketball defeats Bishop McDevitt and other notes from Friday's game

In its second game of the regular season, the Boiling Springs girls basketball team realized its potential. The Bubblers had suffered a three-point loss to Bermudian Springs but found confidence in their ability to compete.

That confidence surfaced in its most measurable way Friday night when the Bubblers led wire to wire and defeated division co-leader Bishop McDevitt 51-47 Friday night in Boiling Springs, ending a six-game winning streak for the Crusaders.

“I’m just very happy for this group of girls,” Bubbler head coach Brett Sheaffer said over the phone. “They proved to themselves that they can do this.”

Coming out of a string of three straight losses in seven days, the Bubblers (8-9, 5-6 Capital) set the tone in front of a crowd that included Boiling Springs’ youth basketball programs. Five different players scored in a first quarter that ended with a 12-7 Boiling Springs lead that stretched to 25-17 by halftime.

The Crusaders (14-2, 10-2) punched back in the third quarter, cutting the lead to eight when Kayla Culver beat the buzzer to generate momentum heading into the final period.

But the Bubblers refused to buckle, fending off their foes from the free-throw line. Molly Starner made six of her 12 fourth-quarter free throws to finish with a team-high total of 16 points. Six Boiling Springs players finished with at least six points, including Mia Hemler and Emma Decker with six each, Lindsey Furfari and Abby Tilton with seven each and Molly Kimmel with eight.

“When everyone contributes, and when everybody has that positive energy, it gets us to play at a higher level,” Sheaffer said.

The Bubblers can even their record when they host East Pennsboro Tuesday. The Crusaders, led by Sophia Formica’s game-high 18 points Friday, host Imhotep Charter in a nonleague game Monday.

Trinity takes charge

With the McDevitt loss, Trinity moved into sole possession of first place in the Mid-Penn Capital Division with a 69-36 home win over Camp Hill.

Mandy Roman led a trio of Trinity players in double figures with 16 points. Natalie Freed netted 15 points, and Sammi McAuliffe added 10. Roman scored 12 of her points in a first-quarter surge that gave the Shamrocks (12-7, 11-1 Capital) a 24-10 lead at the end of the first eight minutes. Anna Shartle’s nine points paced the Lions (4-14, 2-9).

With four wins in its last five games, Trinity hosts Middletown Tuesday. Camp Hill (4-14, 2-9) hosts Steel-High Saturday.

CV slips in Commonwealth

With leading scorer Jill Jekot out due to injury, Cumberland Valley suffered a 40-32 setback to Altoona Friday at the Eagle Dome.

A hot start helped the Mountain Lions (11-7, 10-2 Commonwealth) complete the two-game regular-season sweep. Lanie Wilt scored 11 of her game-high 13 points in the first quarter, hitting a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Altoona a 14-8 lead through one. Zaelinh Nguyen-Moore stretched the lead to its widest margin of the night with a 3-pointer that gave Altoona a 22-12 advantage going into halftime.

The Eagles (10-7, 8-3) climbed back in the second half, pulling even when Alexa Holcomb’s basket with 58 seconds left in the third quarter tied the game at 25. Holcomb led the Eagles with 12 points while Sienna Manns added eight and Sanai Hill and Reagan Basehore added four each.

The Eagles meet Commonwealth leader Central Dauphin Monday in Harrisburg. The Lions host Carlisle Tuesday.

Cedar Cliff stays in Keystone control

Fourteen points from Sydney Weyant and 10 from Olivia Jones paced unbeaten Cedar Cliff in a 47-18 win over Palmyra.

The Colts (18-0, 11-0 Keystone) led 12-5 through the first quarter and broke the game open with a 15-4 run in the second. Nine other players joined Weyant and Jones with points for Cedar Cliff. Keely Bowers scored seven points to lead the Panthers (5-13, 3-8).

Cedar Cliff and Lebanon – a 66-64 winner over Cedar Crest Friday in triple overtime – remained the two unbeaten teams in District 3. Lancaster Catholic suffered its first loss of the season to Central York.

The Colts can clinch the Mid-Penn Keystone title outright Tuesday with a senior night win at home over Milton Hershey or a Mifflin County loss to Mechanicsburg.

Heading into the clash with Mifflin County, Mechanicsburg picked up its fifth win in its last six games with a 49-26 triumph at Hershey. Nine different players scored for the Wildcats (14-4, 8-4), including Gracen Nutt, who led all players with 11 points, and Lauren Lebo, who added 10. The Mechanicsburg defense held the Trojans (0-16, 0-10) to two points in the first quarter and never looked back.

In their 14 wins, the Wildcats have held opponents to 29.1 points per game.

Shippensburg surges past Rockets

Shaking off back-to-back losses to Colonial Division frontrunners Greencastle-Antrim and Northern, Shippensburg posted its highest point total of the season in a 74-45 win over visiting James Buchanan.

Elke Staver scored 13 points in the first quarter and finished with 17 to lead the Greyounds (10-9, 7-5 Colonial), who moved into third place in the division. Complementing Staver’s 17 points were 16 from Ryleigh Minor, 13 from Payton White and 12 from Acasia Beam.

Mackenzie Stoner’s 14 points paced the Rockets (6-5, 12-7).

Both Northern and Greencastle won Friday to stay atop the division standings. The Polar Bears defeated West Perry 39-20 while Greencastle bested Big Spring 52-22. Both leaders improved their division records to 11-1.

Friday’s high scorers

Based on results reported to The Sentinel

Karli DaCosta, Red Land – 20

Summer Emlet, Red Land – 17

Elke Staver, Shippensburg – 17

Ryleigh Minor, Shippensburg – 16

Mandy Roman, Trinity – 16

Molly Starner, Boiling Springs – 16

Skyla Hancock, Carlisle – 15

Natalie Freed, Trinity – 15

Rhyan Mitchell, Carlisle – 14

Sydney Weyant, Cedar Cliff – 14

Desi White, Carlisle – 14

Friday's local results

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Altoona 40, Cumberland Valley 32

Carlisle 69, State College 58

Mid-Penn Keystone

Cedar Cliff 47, Palmyra 18

Mechanicsburg 49, Hershey 26

Red Land 50, Milton Hershey 40

Mid-Penn Colonial

Northern 39, West Perry 20

Shippensburg 74, James Buchanan 45

Greencastle-Antrim 52, Big Spring 22

Mid-Penn Capital

Boiling Springs 51, Bishop McDevitt 47

Trinity 69, Camp Hill 36

Susquehanna Township at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's local schedule

Mid-Penn Capital

Steelton-Highspire at Camp Hill, 11 a.m.

