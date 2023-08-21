The South Middleton School District School Board approved the appointments of Brett Sheaffer as head boys basketball coach, and Paul Walters as head girls wrestling coach at its meeting Monday.

Sheaffer, who served as the Bubblers’ head girls basketball coach for three seasons — he opted out of the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns — replaces Joel Martin, whose position was posted in May. Walters is the first head girls wrestling coach in program history after the PIAA sanctioned girls wrestling as an official sport in May. The respective positions come with stipends of $5,350 and $4,780.

Prior to his three-year stint with the Boiling Springs girls program, Sheaffer spent four seasons directing the East Pennsboro boys. The five years before that, he was an assistant on the Boiling Springs boys staff under the late Pat Dieter. Sheaffer compiled a 30-58 record in his time at East Penn and led the Bubbler girls to a 27-38 mark, capping his tenure with an 11-11 campaign in 2022-23.

Boiling Springs is one of five local schools to endorse a girls wrestling program, joining Big Spring, Carlisle, Camp Hill and Cumberland Valley. They will compete under PIAA jurisdiction for the first time during the 2023-24 school year.

