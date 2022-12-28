Big Spring girls basketball pulls away from York Tech in Spartan Holiday Tournament title game

YORK – Through the first two-plus quarters of the girls basketball championship game in the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament on the York Tech campus Wednesday, visiting Big Spring took an early lead and dug in as the hosts hammered away to tie the game twice but failed to get over the proverbial hump.

But in the third quarter, Big Spring’s lead grew and grew and grew, and so did a relatively young Bulldogs lineup that lifted the tournament trophy with a 52-30 victory.

“It’s huge for us,” Big Spring coach Randy Jones said. “We’re down our leading scorer, so being able to come in here and make any magic happen is certainly a positive for us. I’m excited for the kids.”

The Bulldogs (4-4) lost leading scorer Diana Kepner to an ankle sprain before the holiday break. Freshmen guards Maria Tandle and Izzy Fry took charge in her absence, scoring 14 points and 11 points to fuel Big Spring’s offensive engine in her absence and guide the team to back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

“Maria and Isabella, specifically, stepped up in these two games for us,” Jones said, “but we have five players that I think you saw give 100% effort. We’re not always perfect, and that’s OK, but I feel like you saw the effort, the hustle, the tenacity. It wasn’t easy out there. It was very physical, and they found a way to match the physicality.”

Tandle leaned into the physical play with 5:24 left in the third quarter, hauling in a pair of offensive rebounds before bucketing a pair of her six second-half points. After York Tech answered with a basket from Anna Foster, Tandle drew a foul at the other end and sank both free-throws to spark a 10-0 Big Spring run to the third-quarter buzzer.

The Spartans (2-7), who themselves were missing their leading scorer in Lock Haven commit Rhlyn Rouse, had punched back throughout the first half with Amelia Bernard’s game-high 15 points.

In the second half, they couldn’t recover.

“It was just the way the third quarter came off,” Tech coach John Glass said. “We had to wait for a technical matter (to start the quarter), and the kids have been tired. My kids play hard.”

The Big Spring defense played its role in the second-half, holding the Spartans without a field goal for a stretch of almost 10 minutes from the middle of the third quarter into the final stages of the fourth. The Bulldogs also turned the ball over zero times across the final 16 minutes, denying York Tech any chances in transition.

“Our focus coming in was to be able to get the basketball early and not dribble so much against their pressure,” Jones said. “I feel like that paid off.”

Megan Zimmerman helped Big Spring bury the Spartans with nine points, all of them in the second half. Koya Gutshall, Hannah Werle and Caitlyn Swintossky added six, five and four points, respectively. Fry joined Tandle with taking home all-tournament honors.

“I feel like we’ve been practicing really well,” said Tandle, who was named the tournament’s most outstanding player. “We’ve been really working together as a team. It’s really come together, and it’s been amazing how well we’ve played here.”

