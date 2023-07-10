At its meeting Monday, the Big Spring School Board approved the appointment of Amy Davidson as the Bulldogs’ head varsity girls basketball coach, Chris Barrick as the head varsity boys wrestling coach and Nate Gutshall as the head varsity girls wrestling coach.

Davidson, a former Big Spring assistant, assumes the role vacated by Randy Jones, who stepped down after her 12th season at the helm.

Barrick, a Big Spring grad and former Trinity head coach, was an assistant with the Bulldogs after serving as the program’s interim head coach in 2020-21.

After eight years as the head coach for the Bulldog boys, Gutshall shifts his primary role to the girls program after helping the team earn the school board’s endorsement in 2021. Girls wrestling officially fell under PIAA jurisdiction July 1 after the PIAA voted to sanction it May 17.

Big Spring also approved Heather Best for its head Unified bocce coach position and Bambi Henki as a volunteer coach for the high school’s cheer program.

Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships