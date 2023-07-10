Sentinel Staff
Zimmerman scored nine second-half points to help Big Spring capture the inaugural Spartan Holiday Tournament title.
At its meeting Monday, the Big Spring School Board approved the appointment of Amy Davidson as the Bulldogs’ head varsity girls basketball coach, Chris Barrick as the head varsity boys wrestling coach and Nate Gutshall as the head varsity girls wrestling coach.
Davidson, a former Big Spring assistant, assumes the role vacated by Randy Jones, who stepped down after her 12th season at the helm.
Barrick, a Big Spring grad and former Trinity head coach, was an assistant with the Bulldogs after serving as the program’s interim head coach in 2020-21.
After eight years as the head coach for the Bulldog boys, Gutshall shifts his primary role to the girls program after helping the team earn the school board’s endorsement in 2021. Girls wrestling officially fell under PIAA jurisdiction July 1 after the PIAA voted to sanction it May 17.
Big Spring also approved Heather Best for its head Unified bocce coach position and Bambi Henki as a volunteer coach for the high school’s cheer program.
Scenes from Day 1 of the 2023 PIAA Class 2A Wrestling Championships
Camp Hill's Kobe Moore, left , grapples with Kane's Reece Bechakas during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Camp Hill's Noah Doi, right, locks up Benton's Dylan Granahan during their 133 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Quade Boden, left, grapples with Milton's Cale Bastian during their 189pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Tucker Paynter, left escapes the grip of Port Allegany's Miska Young during their 215 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Tyler Morrison, left, controls the arm of Bentworth Owen Ivcic during their 139 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Will Detar, top, tries to gain control of the wrist of Montoursville's Aristotelis Bobotas during their 107 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Gray, right, grapples with Carlynton's Chase Brandebura during their 160 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Nolen Zeigler, left, tries to take down Warrior Run's Cameron Milheim during their 152 pound match on Thursday morning at the Giant Center, Hershey.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
The 2023 State Individual Wrestling Championships kicked off on Thursday morning at the Giant Center in Hershey. Please join us every day for “#APhotoADay” where we celebrate life in Cumberland County.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
