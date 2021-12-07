Back from ACL tear, Chelcie Forrester checks back in for Shippensburg girls basketball

Less than one minute remained in one installment of a series of girls basketball scrimmages Monday night at Cedar Cliff High School when Shippensburg senior Chelcie Forrester swatted down an errant Harrisburg pass near midcourt. The 5-foot-9 forward gained possession and charged toward the hoop, pinballing between a pair of backpedaling Cougars before drawing solid contact — but no foul — on her way to a pair of points.

Last season, an ACL tear tore Forrester away from the game she grew to love, away from her since-graduated Shippensburg teammates and their run to a division title, and away from the momentum she had generated in a stellar sophomore campaign.

But the Greyhounds’ front-court engine, cleared to play just weeks before the team’s Dec. 14 season opener against visiting Big Spring, plans to savor her final high school run on a surgically repaired left knee, one steal, one drive, one basket and one rebound at a time.

“I just want to come back like usual,” Forrester said. “I want to have fun. I want to experience my senior season, and I just want to remember these four years that I’ve been playing, even though I didn’t get to play last year.

“I want to take everything in.”

‘She had a motor’

Forrester knew something was wrong during one of the team’s final practices before Shippensburg’s 2020-21 season opener scheduled for Jan. 8 against Northern.

“I just went up for a layup against one of my teammates,” she said, “and I landed funky on someone else’s leg.”

It was the worst pain she ever felt. The prognosis — an ACL tear, surgery, nine months of recovery and a junior season spent on the Shippensburg sidelines — felt even worse.

“It sucked,” she said. “There was no worse feeling than knowing that I couldn’t contribute for them. I felt like I was missing out on everything. I was so proud of them, but it just sucked that I wasn’t there.”

An ACL tear sidelined Big Spring’s Laney Noreika before the 2018-19 season. Trinity standout Lauren Trumpy suffered the same injury this October, ending her senior season before it even began.

At the time of her own injury, Forrester was coming off a breakout season that saw her average 11 points per game as a sophomore. She had also developed a niche as the team’s spark plug.

“The year between her freshman and sophomore year, she kind of grew up,” said Shippensburg coach Andrew Markel. “She had a motor. She was relentless on the boards, relentless going to the basket. We hadn’t had that much aggression from offensive players like that.”

While Forrester grew into the game, the game grew on her.

“I fell in love with the sport my sophomore year,” she said.

The success fostered Forrester’s fondness for basketball. It fueled her eagerness to train in the offseason, to play the game every day as she continued to grow.

And one awkward landing during the lead-up to her junior season took everything away.

“I worked so hard that entire year,” she said. “It was so upsetting that I couldn’t use what I worked so hard for that year. That was the hardest part, having to restart it.”

While Forrester headed toward a restart and rehabilitation, the Greyhounds went 14-4, finished atop the Mid-Penn Colonial Division with an 11-2 conference record and earned a district playoff berth as the No. 7 seed in Class 5A.

“Our seniors last year,” Markel said of a group that included Tori Rumbaugh, Emelie Nonemaker, Alyssa Nory and Remy Staver, “they could just absolutely defend. They were athletic and super smart and had four years of starting experience, so you’d expect that.”

Having grown up with and grown close to the senior class, the injured Forrester maintained a presence with her teammates and friends while recovering.

“I feel like she still stayed engaged with the team,” Markel said. “She came to pretty much all of our practices, all of our games. She didn’t miss much, so essentially, it allowed her to get a different view, a unique view, on the do’s and don’ts and get a feel for her teammates, even though she wasn’t playing with them.”

The support was a two-way street.

“I never felt alone during those nine months,” Forrester said of her time away from the court. “I had support from my seniors. Markel was there at times. My family. I had all kinds of support.”

No holding back

With last year’s seniors graduated, Forrester returns in the middle of a Shippensburg projected starting lineup that includes Elke Staver (12 points per game last season) in the front court with junior Ryleigh Minor (8 ppg) and senior Katelyn Jones at guard. Another starter, junior guard Jillian Sydnor, also joins the Greyhounds’ lineup after recovering from injury. The 5-11 Sydnor, who was a District 3 track and field finalist in the sprints as a sophomore, adds another dimension to Shippensburg’s collective athleticism.

“We’re really big and long this year,” Markel said. “Last year, we didn’t have a lot of size. And I think we’ll be a lot better offensively.”

He expects Forrester to serve as a catalyst.

“She’s always on the go,” Markel said. “On the boards, she’ll go after every rebound. She’s always fighting. There’s literally no quit in her. A lot of people feed off that.”

Before she could rekindle her on-court fight, Forrester needed to re-sharpen her basic skills after an extended time away from the game.

“Some things like dribbling, that was so easy to me – dribbling between my legs – wasn’t as easy as it used to be,” she said, “because of the months off.”

Slowly, it all started to come back to her. Forrester didn’t feel as good or as sharp as she did at the end of her First-Team Mid-Penn sophomore season, but by the time the final buzzer sounded on Monday’s dress rehearsal, when the final shot bounced off the rim and into her rebounding hands, she felt ready to bring her trademark tenacity to the game she fell in love with, shaking off nerves and memories of her injury in the process.

“I can tell that I injured it if that makes sense,” she said of her recovered knee. “But there’s nothing holding me back.

“I’m not going to let it hold me back this year.”

