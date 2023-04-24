Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones helped power the Colts to an undefeated run through the girls basketball regular season, Mid-Penn and District 3 titles and a run to the program's first state championship game.

Monday, the standout sophomore received Class 6A All-State Player of the Year honors by Pennsylvania Sports Writers, who also named Jill Jekot to the Class 6A First Team.

Jones, a Second Team All-State selection as a freshman, continued her rise with a sophomore season that ended with player of the year accolades from The Sentinel and PennLive.

With Jones leading the Colts in scoring (14.6) and rebounds (10.0), Cedar Cliff posted a 30-1 season, winning Mid-Penn division and conference titles for the second straight season. The Colts raised the District 3 championship trophy for the first time as a program and followed up their 2022 run to the state semifinals with a berth in the 2023 championship game, where Cedar Cliff fell to Archbishop Carroll.

Jones, a guard/forward with several Division I offers, rounded out her stats sheet with 109 assists, 69 steals and 27 blocks. She posted a double-double in seven of Cedar Cliff's 10 postseason victories.

Jekot continued her string of All-State selections after a Third Team nod as a freshman and Second Team recognition as a sophomore. The junior guard led the Eagles with 22.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Cumberland Valley went 11-5 before Jekot missed the final six games of the regular season due to a knee injury. She returned to score 16 points, leading all scorers in Cumberland Valley's first-round loss to Central Dauphin in the District 3 tournament.

Jekot committed to Pitt in August but reopened her recruiting after the Panthers fired their head coach.

Along with Jones, the PA Sports Writers' players of the year included South Fayette's Maddie Weber (Class 5A), Lansdale Catholic's Gabby Casey (Class 4A), Dunmore's Ciera Toomey (Class 3A), Kennedy Catholic's Layke Fields (Class 2A) and The Christian Academy's Amber Bullard (Class A).

Coach of the Year selections were Archbishop Carroll's Renie Shields (Class 6A), Arcbhishop Wood's Mike McDonald and West Chester Rustin's Lauren Stackhouse (Class 5A), Lansdale Catholic's Eric Gidney (Class 4A), Dunmore's Carrie Toomey (Class 3A), Kennedy Catholic's Justin Magestro (Class 2A) and Union's Rob Nogay (Class A).

