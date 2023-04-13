With the high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2022-23 All-Sentinel Goys Basketball Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Olivia Jones, so, G/F, Cedar Cliff: Jones took an impressive freshman campaign with the Colts and elevated her game even more, averaging a double-double (14.9 points, 10.0 rebounds) in the Colts’ unprecedented run to the state championship game. Her individual accolades included MVP honors at the State College and Cedar Cliff tip-off tournaments and the Keystone Classic. She served as the engine to a Colt contingent that successfully defended its 2022 Mid-Penn title and earned a District 3 crown for the first time in program history. 2022 All-Sentinel Player of the Year.

Coach of the Year

Scott Weyant, Cedar Cliff: It was one thing for Weyant to guide the hungry Colts to unprecedented heights in the 2021-22 season. But when Cedar Cliff entered the 2022-23 campaign while wearing the proverbial target, Weyant had his bunch playing at an even higher level. After winning division, conference and district titles and going undefeated until the state championship game, the Colts have added to the banners in their gym, and they’ll remain a reflection of Weyant’s calm demeanor and his commitment to the program. 2022 All-Sentinel Coach of the Year.

First Team

Alexis Buie, sr., F, Cedar Cliff: A transfer from Central Dauphin, Buie made a seamless transition to the Colts’ talented and decorated lineup. Her 6-foot, 2-inch frame provided a matchup challenge to opponents throughout the season, and she used her size and her skill to collect 185 total rebounds while leading the team with 45 blocks and averaging 9.7 points per game.

Gracen Nutt, sr., F, Mechanicsburg: When senior guard Jayden Eager suffered a season-ending injury five games into the season, Nutt stepped up as a stabilizing presence in the Wildcats’ lineup. The Shippensburg volleyball commit took over games at times for Mechanicsburg, allowing a trio of freshmen starters to settle in while helping the Wildcats reach the state tournament for the fourth straight year.

Taylor Ferraro, sr., G, Cedar Cliff: A Penn soccer commit, Ferraro left her mark on the basketball court during Cedar Cliff’s recent rise with her relentless defense. Matched up against the opponent’s top guard every night, Ferraro made momentum-swinging plays, registering 93 steals and 95 deflections. She also pulled in 77 total rebounds, dished out 88 assists while averaging 5.7 points per game. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Jill Jekot, jr., G, Cumberland Valley: Despite missing six games with an injury, Jekot still produced 390 points and averaged 22.9 points and 7.5 rebounds per game after announcing her commitment to Pitt over the summer. Jekot’s season highlights included a 41-point performance against King’s Fork at Myrtle Beach’s Beach Ball Bash and the 1,000th point of her career in a game against rival Central Dauphin. 2022 All-Sentinel First Team.

Mandy Roman, sr., G, Trinity: A catalyst for the Shamrocks on their run to the state quarterfinals, Roman led Trinity in scoring (12 points per game), steals and deflections. Roman scored her 1,000th career point in a nonleague game at York Catholic and beat the buzzer in a Jan. 10 game against Bishop McDevitt that helped the Shamrocks capture the Mid-Penn Capital Division title. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Sydney Weyant, sr., G, Cedar Cliff: One of the area’s most prolific shooters, Weyant averaged 8.4 points per game as a senior, leading the Colts in 3-pointers made (54) and free-throw shooting % (79). The Susquehanna University commit complemented her offensive prowess with a defensive performance that yielded 10 blocks and 66 deflections. 2022 All-Sentinel Second Team.

Second Team

Yaz Abu-Aiadeh, sr., G, Carlisle

Cassidy Sadler, so., G, Northern

Sienna Manns, so., G, Cumberland Valley

Kathryn Sansom, jr., F, Cedar Cliff

Irys Kline, so., F, East Pennsboro

Siena Ondecko, jr., F, Northern

Honorable Mentions

Carlee Collier, jr., G, Red Land; Karli DaCosta, so., G, Red Land; Hannah Freese, jr., F, Northern; Alexis Holcomb, sr., F, Cumberland Valley; Hailey Irwin, sr., G, Northern; Diana Kepner, sr., F, Big Spring; Molly Kimmel, so., G/F, Boiling Springs; Emma Kostelac-Lauer, fr., G, Trinity; Priya Loran, sr., G, Mechanicsburg; Sammi McAuliffe, jr., F, Trinity; Ryleigh Minor, sr., G, Shippensburg; Rhyan Mitchell, sr., G, Carlisle; Molly Starner, sr., G, Boiling Springs; Elke Staver, sr., F, Shippensburg; Alaina Sweet, fr., G, Mechanicsburg; Alina Torchia, sr., G, Trinity.

