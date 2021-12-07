2021-22 HS Girls Basketball Previews: Key returning players and notes for each team in Cumberland County

The high school basketball season tips off Friday.

Here's a quick look at each girls team in The Sentinel's coverage area with key players, top newcomers and notes.

MID-PENN COMMONWEALTH

Carlisle (Class 6A)

Coach: Kelsey Stasyszyn

Last year: 5-5 (4-5)

Key returners: Ryleigh Poole, jr., guard; Yasmine Abu-Aiadeh, jr., guard; Desiree White, jr., guard; Maliya Kellam, jr., forward.

Key losses: Noelle Cabiness, Rachel Bell, Kiley Barnhart, Julianna Askins.

Top newcomers: Rhyan Mitchell, Gia Ryan, Karrine Beamer.

Outlook: Posting a 5-5 record before a coronavirus in Stasyszyn’s first season at the helm, the Thundering Herd laid the foundation for growth with several key players returning.

Cumberland Valley (Class 6A)

Coach: Bill Wolf (12th season)

Last year: 21-2 (12-0)

Key returners: Jill Jekot, so., guard; Dejah Hill, sr., forward; Kate Berra, jr., forward; Natalie Parsons, sr., guard; Charli Burns, so., forward.

Key losses: Julie Jekot, Abbie Miller, Parris Burns, Reagan Basehore, Lili Graff.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The expectations remain high for the Eagles, who captured their fifth District 3 title and ran to the state semifinals. Jill Jekot returns after posting 12.5 points per game last season, which was second to her sister, Julie’s 15.9 points per game.

MID-PENN KEYSTONE

Cedar Cliff (Class 6A)

Coach: Scott Weyant (8th season, 21st overall)

Last year: 11-8 (8-4)

Key returners: Ryan Kaercher, sr., forward; Sam Reilly, sr., guard; Meghan Schraeder, sr., forward; Emily Ford, sr., guard/forward; Sydney Weyant, jr., guard; Taylor Ferraro, jr., guard.

Key losses: Eliana Hosey, Natalie Uibel, Julia Hoffman.

Top newcomers: Bryn Cravener, jr., guard; Kathryn Sansom, so., forward; Olivia Jones, fr., guard.

Outlook: The Colts return a slew of players from last year’s team that earned a No. 8 seed in districts and won a first-round game before bowing out with a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion Cumberland Valley.

Mechanicsburg (Class 5A)

Coach: Clay McAllister (19th season)

Last year: 17-4 (10-2)

Key returners: Priya Loran, jr., guard; Jayden Eager, jr., guard; Cassie Eager, sr., guard; Gracen Nutt, jr., guard/forward; Emma Castilla, sr., forward; Bella Gilliard, sr., guard; Kerrigan Lebo, sr., guard; Alayna Williams, so., guard; Kendra Grove, sr., forward; Hannah Stebbins, jr., guard.

Key losses: Talia Gilliard, Allison Schrass

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Wildcats graduated the program’s all-time leading scorer in Talia Gilliard and a three-year starter in Schrass, but a bulk of the team’s seasoned lineup returns after clinching a Keystone Division title and the No. 1 seed at districts last season.

Red Land (Class 5A)

Coach: Morgan Baughman (2nd season)

Last year: 2-13 (0-11)

Key returners: Carlee Collier, so., guard; Kendall Metzel, jr., guard/forward; Zayda Crumpton, sr., guard; Heather Sholly, sr., forward.

Key losses: none.

Top newcomers: Jaelyn Dell, so., forward; Summer Emlet, so., guard.

Outlook: The Patriots haven’t posted more than three wins since the 2015-16 season, but last year’s record marked an improvement over a winless 2019-20 campaign. With eight seniors returning, Red Land looks to take the next step forward.

MID-PENN COLONIAL

Big Spring (Class 5A)

Coach: Randy Jones

Last year: 15-4 (11-3)

Key returners: Laney Noreika, sr., guard/forward; Laila Moore, sr., guard; Ava Wilson, sr., forward; Emilee Sullivan, sr., guard; Molly Gutshall, sr., forward; Diana Kepner, jr., guard; Maylei Noreika, so., guard.

Key losses: Aleya Eisenberg

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: Losing only one starter to graduation from a team that held opponents to 29 points per game and made a run to last year’s District 3 Class 4A semifinals, the Bulldogs have their sights set on the program’s first state-tournament berth.

Boiling Springs (Class 4A)

Coach: Brett Sheaffer (3rd season)

Last year: 0-15 (0-12)

Key returners: Molly Starner, jr., guard; Emma Decker, jr., guard; Hayley Furfari, sr., guard; Julia Steel, jr., guard; Riley Tennyson, so., guard/forward.

Key losses: none.

Top newcomers: Juliet McCarren, so., guard; Molly Kimmel, fr., guard; Mia Hemler, fr., guard/forward; Megan Posey, fr., guard/forward.

Outlook: The young Bubblers have a chance to lay a foundation and grow together with Sheaffer back at the helm after opting out of last season due to COVID-19 concerns.

Northern (Class 4A)

Coach: Paula Clendaniel (9th season)

Last year: 11-8 (9-5)

Key returners: Kadence Townsend, sr., guard/forward; Leah Jayman, jr., guard.

Key losses: Quinlyn Fisher, Katie Ryan.

Top newcomers: n/a

Outlook: The Polar Bears look to build on their improvement from last season.

Shippensburg (Class 5A)

Coach: Andrew Markel (8th season)

Last year: 14-4 (11-2)

Key returners: Chelcie Forrester, sr., forward; Elke Staver, jr., forward; Ryleigh Minor, jr., guard; Katelyn Jones, sr., guard; Rilee Osterman, sr., guard; Acasia Beam, jr., forward; Victoria Kalp, so., guard; Alyssa Tan, so., guard.

Key losses: Tori Rumbaugh, Alyssa Nori, Remy Staver

Top newcomers: Jillian Sydnor, jr., guard; Leah Rohr, jr. guard.

Outlook: Despite losing Rumbaugh, a 1,000-point scorer, to graduation last year, the Greyhounds brought in some back-court reinforcements in Forrester, who missed last year due to an ACL injury, Snyder, who missed her first two varsity seasons due to injury, and Rohr, a transfer from South Carolina. They look to lock down their fourth division title in five years and return to the Class 5A playoffs after a first-round exit last season.

MID-PENN CAPITAL

Camp Hill (Class 3A)

Coach: Mark Clarke

Last year: 8-10 (6-6)

Key returners: Ellie Goodwin, sr., forward; Janelyn Vorkapich, sr., guard; Gabby Giles, so., guard; Sophie Chapman, so., guard; Karen Cutler, jr., guard; Julia Consiglio, so., guard.

Key losses: Kendal McCall, Bella Hoffer

Top newcomers: Gabi Crockett, jr., guard; Anna Shartle, fr., center; Kate Bruder, fr., guard; Claire Brosius, jr., forward; Margot Kuller, sr., guard.

Outlook: The Lions have worked their way back from a drop-off after winning three straight district titles from 2016-18. Their experienced lineup could push for a playoff spot.

East Pennsboro (Class 4A)

Coach: Tyler Smith (1st season)

Last year: 3-15 (3-9)

Key returners: Josie Shermeyer, sr., guard; Gabby Renschler, sr., guard; Alexis Erdman, sr., forward; Amelia Daihl, jr., guard; Nicole Purnell, jr., forward; Zoe Holbert, jr., forward; Kayla Gelotte, so., guard.

Key losses: Izzy Morgan, Tatum Young, Josie Bianchi, Ashley Anderson, McKenna Nugent.

Top newcomers: Jessa Welsh, so., guard; Irys Kline, fr., guard.

Outlook: Smith takes over the position left by Kyle Atkinson and steps up from his role as a junior varsity coach. His familiarity with the players and the program could help East Pennsboro improve on last season’s performance. Rentschler returns after leading the team in points per game (8.1) last season.

Trinity (Class 3A)

Coach: Kristi Britten

Last year: 19-2 (12-0)

Key returners: Elaina Beckett, sr., guard; Adrianna Stricek, sr., guard/forward; Mandy Roman, jr., guard; Alina Torchia, jr., guard; Natalie Freed, so., guard/forward.

Key losses: Ava Stevenson, Jaylin Moore, Jocelyn Dorsey, Anne Spila, Lauren Trumpy.

Top newcomers: Samantha McAuliffe, so., forward; KK Staid, fr., guard.

Outlook: Despite losing several of last year’s seniors to graduation and Trumpy to injury, the Shamrocks have the experience and depth to remain competitive in the Capital Division, as the likes of Bishop McDevitt and Susquehanna Township look to close the gap against the defending division and District 3 Class 3A champions.

