2021-22 All-Sentinel Girls Basketball Team: Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones caps stellar freshman season as Player of the Year honors

With the 2021-22 high school basketball season in the rear view, it’s time to hand out some awards.

Here’s the 2021-22 All-Sentinel Girls Basketball Team, which includes Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team and Second Team honorees and Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year

Olivia Jones, fr., G, Cedar Cliff: Starting from Day One as a freshman, Jones added a spark to the Cedar Cliff lineup on both ends of the floor, averaging 13.6 points and 9.4 rebounds per game for the Colts and netting 16.4 points per game in five state tournament contests. She capped her stellar campaign with a 20-point effort against eventual state champion Plymouth Whitemarsh, and her poise in pressure situations transcended the numbers she posted.

Coach of the Year

Scott Weyant, Cedar Cliff: Under Weyant’s guidance, the Colts rattled off a litany of firsts as a program during the regular season and punctuated it with a Mid-Penn championship and the deepest postseason run in team history. Cedar Cliff opened its season with two wins in its home tip-off tournament and carried the momentum to a 25-game winning streak and a Keystone Division title. Weyant’s group played with confidence and humility and mined its success with unselfish play and defensive consistency.

First Team

Jill Jekot, so., G, Cumberland Valley: Following up on a standout freshman campaign, Jekot picked up where she left off, scoring 17.3 points per game to lead the Eagles through a campaign that included a District 3 final appearance and a berth in the state tournament. The sophomore knocked down the go-ahead shot with two seconds left in double overtime to help Cumberland Valley knock off North Allegheny in the first round of states. 2020-21 All-Sentinel First Team.

Dejah Hill, sr., F, Cumberland Valley: Another key member of the Eagles’ lineup, the versatile 6-foot Gettysburg commit scored 7.7 points per contest and hauled in 7.3 rebounds per game to lead the team. Hill also helped set the tone defensively with 25 blocks to and 1.5 steals per game. One of two seniors in the starting rotation, Hill offered leadership to an Eagles team that played a grueling schedule. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Taylor Ferraro, jr., G, Cedar Cliff: Tasked with shutting down the opposing team’s top guard every night, Ferraro added teeth to Cedar Cliff’s tenacious defense that limited the opposition to 27.7 points per game. Registering 84 steals and 11 blocks, Ferraro also finished second on the team with 102 rebounds and scored 8.3 points per contest on the Colts’ run to division and conference titles and the state semifinals.

Elaina Beckett, sr., G/F, Trinity: After all-state senior forward Lauren Trumpy suffered an ACL injury prior to the season, Beckett took on a much bigger load for the Shamrocks in her senior season. She responded by scoring 9.7 points per game while shooting 55% from the field. The senior developed her game, bringing a mix of finesse and physicality closer to the basket, and it helped the Shamrocks win a Mid-Penn Capital title and the team’s 17th District 3 crown.

Laney Noreika, sr., F, Big Spring: In her final season with the Bulldogs, the stalwart senior posted 10.4 points per game. She also pulled in 105 total rebounds and recorded 26 blocks to lead the Bulldogs, who charged to a Mid-Penn Colonial title and reached the quarterfinals of the District 3 Class 4A tournament. Her presence on the defensive end of the floor helped Big Spring hold opponents to 38.8 points per game. 2020-21 All-Sentinel Honorable Mention.

Jayden Eager, jr., G, Mechanicsburg: A catalyst for the Wildcats, Eager sparked the team on a run that saw Mechanicsburg capture the top seed in the District 3 Class 5A playoffs, reach the program’s first district title tilt and become the first team in program history to reach the state semifinals. The junior’s clutch shooting and play in transition helped the Wildcats navigate close games in the postseason.

Second Team

Ryleigh Poole, jr., G, Carlisle

Sydney Weyant, jr., G, Cedar Cliff

Emma Castilla, sr., F, Mechancisburg

Mandy Roman, jr., G, Trinity

Adrianna Stricek, sr., G/F, Trinity

Honorable Mentions

Molly Starner, jr., Boiling Springs; Ellie Goodwin, sr., Camp Hill; Desi White, jr., Carlisle; Natalie Parsons, sr., Cumberland Valley; Sienna Manns, fr., Cumberland Valley; Ryan Kaercher, sr., Cedar Cliff; Samantha Reilly, sr., Cedar Cliff; Irys Kline, fr., East Pennsboro; Cassie Eager, sr., Mechanicsburg; Siena Ondecko, so., Northern; Chelcie Forrester, sr., Shippensburg; Alina Torchia, jr., Trinity;.

Tim Gross is the sports editor at The Sentinel and cumberlink.com. Email him at tgross@cumberlink.com and follow him on Twitter at: @ByTimGross

