2020-21 Girls Basketball All-Sentinel Team: Off to La Salle in a year, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot graduates as Player of the Year

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.

This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.

Player of the Year and First Team

Coach of the Year

Bill Wolf, Cumberland Valley: Wolf's rarely far from this position, unquestionably one of the best coaches in the Mid-Penn with years of success. He added to his already impressive résumé with year another District 3 title and a run to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals. He did a superb job navigating treacherous COVID-19 waters, becoming infected himself after the district championship, that nearly derailed the Eagles a few times.

Honorable Mentions

Back court: Aleya Eisenberg, sr., G, Big Spring; Julianna Askins, sr., G, Carlisle; Ryleigh Poole, so., G, Carlisle; Eliana Hosey, sr., G, Cedar Cliff; Gabrielle Rentschler, jr., G, East Pennsboro; Katie Ryan, sr., G, Northern; Hailey Irwin, so., G, Northern; Carlee Collier, fr., G, Red Land; Tori Rumbaugh, sr., G, Shippensburg; Jaylin Moore, sr., G, Trinity; Mandy Roman, so., G, Trinity.

Front court: Laney Noreika, jr., F, Big Spring; Emma Decker, so., C, Boiling Springs; Kendal McCall, sr., C, Camp Hill; Ellie Goodwin, jr., F, Camp Hill; Natalie Uibel, sr., F, Cedar Cliff; Ryan Kaercher, jr., F, Cedar Cliff; Dejah Hill, jr., C, Cumberland Valley; Emma Castilla, jr., C, Mechanicsburg; Elke Staver, so., F/G, Shippensburg.

All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.

