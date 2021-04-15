2020-21 Girls Basketball All-Sentinel Team: Off to La Salle in a year, Cumberland Valley's Julie Jekot graduates as Player of the Year

The 2020-21 winter season is over. Time to hand out some awards.
This year’s All-Sentinel team includes a Player of the Year, Coach of the Year, First Team honorees and several Honorable Mentions.
Player of the Year and First Team
Coach of the Year
Bill Wolf, Cumberland Valley: Wolf's rarely far from this position, unquestionably one of the best coaches in the Mid-Penn with years of success. He added to his already impressive résumé with year another District 3 title and a run to the PIAA Class 6A semifinals. He did a superb job navigating treacherous COVID-19 waters, becoming infected himself after the district championship, that nearly derailed the Eagles a few times.
Honorable Mentions
Back court: Aleya Eisenberg, sr., G, Big Spring; Julianna Askins, sr., G, Carlisle; Ryleigh Poole, so., G, Carlisle; Eliana Hosey, sr., G, Cedar Cliff; Gabrielle Rentschler, jr., G, East Pennsboro; Katie Ryan, sr., G, Northern; Hailey Irwin, so., G, Northern; Carlee Collier, fr., G, Red Land; Tori Rumbaugh, sr., G, Shippensburg; Jaylin Moore, sr., G, Trinity; Mandy Roman, so., G, Trinity.
Front court: Laney Noreika, jr., F, Big Spring; Emma Decker, so., C, Boiling Springs; Kendal McCall, sr., C, Camp Hill; Ellie Goodwin, jr., F, Camp Hill; Natalie Uibel, sr., F, Cedar Cliff; Ryan Kaercher, jr., F, Cedar Cliff; Dejah Hill, jr., C, Cumberland Valley; Emma Castilla, jr., C, Mechanicsburg; Elke Staver, so., F/G, Shippensburg.
All-Sentinel teams are selected by The Sentinel’s sports staff. Teams are selected based on stats made available throughout the season and with input from area coaches.
Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.