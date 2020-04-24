2019-20 Girls Basketball All-Sentinel Team

Player of the Year and First Team
Coach of the Year
Clay McAllister, Mechanicsburg: The veteran basketball and baseball coach enjoyed last year's team immensely. But this year's group also has a special place in his heart. The Wildcats were heartbreakingly denied a chance to determine their PIAA fate, but McAllister's crew still had a season for the ages — 20-0 start, District 3 bronze and a first ever win in the state second round. None of that was remotely on his mind when the season began with multiple holes to fill.
Honorable Mentions
Back court: Kaitlyn Brumbaugh, sr., G, Boiling Springs; Rachel Bell, jr., G, Carlisle; Eliana Hosey, jr., G, Cedar Cliff; Julia Hoffman, jr., G, Cedar Cliff; Kylie Holcomb, sr., G, Cumberland Valley; Mandy Roman, fr., G, East Pennsboro; Olivia Taverna, sr., G, East Pennsboro; Jenna Skurcenski, sr., G, Mechanicsburg; Katie Ryan, jr., G, Northern; Kennedy O'Brien, so., G/F, Red Land; Tori Rumbaugh, jr., G, Shippensburg; Tori Rumbaugh, jr., G, Shippensburg; Braylee Fetterolf, sr., G, Trinity; Jaylin Moore, jr., G, Trinity.
Front court: Allison Frick, sr., F, Big Spring; Julia Fulton, sr., F, Boiling Springs; Kendal McCall, jr., C, Camp Hill; Ryan Kaercher, so., F, Cedar Cliff; Hannah Sauve, sr., C, Cumberland Valley; Dejah Hill, so., C, Cumberland Valley; Emma Castilla, so., C, Mechanicsburg; Quinlyn Fisher, jr., C, Northern; Chelcie Forrester, so., F, Shippensburg; Elke Staver, fr., F/G, Shippensburg; Jocelyn Dorsey, jr., F, Trinity.
Card production provided by Joshua Vaughn.
