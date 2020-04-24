2019-20 Girls Basketball All-Sentinel Team

Player of the Year and First Team

Coach of the Year

Clay McAllister, Mechanicsburg: The veteran basketball and baseball coach enjoyed last year's team immensely. But this year's group also has a special place in his heart. The Wildcats were heartbreakingly denied a chance to determine their PIAA fate, but McAllister's crew still had a season for the ages — 20-0 start, District 3 bronze and a first ever win in the state second round. None of that was remotely on his mind when the season began with multiple holes to fill.